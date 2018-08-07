Entertainment: Nevers’ Band, State Street Combo lead a packed music schedule

As we head into August, the entertainment schedule is really heating up in Concord. This week features live music every night (including two shows by the State Street Combo at Hermanos) and some good movies at Red River Theatres, including Three Identical Strangers, which sounds like a fascinating true story about triplets separated at birth and reunited years later.

Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

Mike Loughlin at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

’60s Invasion at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Hokuto Taiko Dojo Drumming at Keach Park at 6 p.m.

Music Out of the ‘Box presents Santa Croce at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Friday

Nuff Said at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Michael Fioretti and Friends at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Shameless at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Fuzz Boxx at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Electric Soup at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Lichen at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Hickory Horned Devils at the Bow town gazebo at 6 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Lester Hirsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Laughta in New Hampsha Stand-up Comedy Reunion at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

TheaterSports Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Eighth Grade (R/2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:35, 7:45

Wednesday: 2, 5:35, 7:45

Thursday: , 5:35, 7:45

Leave No Trace (PG/ 2018/109 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 7:40

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 7:40

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13/ 2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 5:30

Thursday: 5:30

Three Identical Strangers (PG-13/2018/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25

Thursday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25

All movie times are p.m.

