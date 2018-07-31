Rock On Fest beer dinner is set for next Tuesday at Revival

Rock On Fest, the two-day music and basketball event put on by the Bonner brothers in downtown Concord, is just around the corner (Aug. 10-11). You can read all about it in next week’s Insider because it’s going to be the best one yet – we promise.

But as a precursor to the main festivities, Revival Kitchen and Concord Craft Brewing Co. are partnering with the Rock On Foundation, also a Bonner brothers creation, to put together an evening of food and beer.

Now before we go too far, we must let you know that this evening will cost you a decent amount of cash – $125 to be exact.

But it also entitles you to quite the array of food and beer. If you’ve ever been to Revival, you know that Corey Fletcher and his staff put out meals and appetizers that are made with fresh and local ingredients – and super flavorful. And as you’ve read in previous Insiders, we’re pretty big fans of Concord Craft’s brews.

It will be a five-course dinner (small plate style), as each course is paired with an 8-ounce pour of a different Concord Craft beer.

Fletcher taste-tested what Concord Craft has to offer and then developed his menu for the evening from there.

“I just imagine what I’d want to eat with each one,” Fletcher said.

With summer in mind, Fletcher will pair the Kapitol Kolsch with a corn mousse, charred corn and a corn and cheddar cracker.

Safe Space, Concord Craft’s New England IPA, is going to match up with the Maine blue mussels and a tomato beer broth and housemade pepperoni.

The Gov’nah, an imperial double IPA, will go nicely with the venison hot dogs that Fletcher has planned and will be accompanied by maple baked yellow-eyed beans and juniper brown bread.

For dessert, Fletcher is doing his play on a root beer float – only using the Town Pound Porter. And it will be fancy, as Fletcher is upgrading to ginger ice cream from Granite State Candy Shoppe and adding a house-made chocolate doughnut.

“They’ve basically got our four best sellers on the menu,” said Concord Craft owner Dennis Molnar. “But when we saw what (Fletcher) was planning and how he paired it, we were impressed.”

The fifth course is going to be paired with the beer that Concord Craft made especially for Rock On Fest, which is their Safe Space made with the addition of peach and mango.

Since it was brewed just last week, Fletcher is going to wait until he tries it before deciding on the final menu item. So it will just have to be a surprise.

“Of course we have to use that and showcase it,” Fletcher said.

The dinner is planned for Aug. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Unfortunately, for those who like to frequent Revival on Tuesday nights they will be closed for this one-night only event.

Seating is limited, and you must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Rock On Foundation. For more info and tickets, you should visit rockonfoundation.org.

