Entertainment: Slim schedule as the calendar flips to August

When you get to the end of the month, it’s often difficult to find lots of live entertainment listings, as many venues have minor details to be worked out before setting their schedules for the month. Nonetheless, there’s still plenty going on this week, including three different theater performances.

Enjoy!

Music

Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

The Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at the State House at 7 p.m.

Freese Brothers Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

3-D at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.

Freese Brothers Big Band at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Friday

Kan-Tu Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Tim & Dave Show at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

5 Stone at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Zooo Crew at Area 23 at 4 p.m.

Sunday

Johnnie James at Makris at 5 p.m.

Mink Hills Band at the Bow town gazebo at 6 p.m.

Monday

Will Hatch at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Mike Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Mary Poppins at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for students and $28 for adults, plus applicable fees, at ccanh.com. RB Productions mainstage community theatre company show.

New Play Festival at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. This festival of eight newly minted short plays is the culmination of New World Theatre’s Masterclass Playwright Fellows program, which has brought together playwrights from across the U.S. and Canada to engage in a two-month collaborative development process. The goal was to create a body of works, composed of eight individual plays, that can be produced as a play cycle. These works will be published in a new play anthology by New World Theatre Publishing.

It’s Academic at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. New World Theatre presents a collection of four new works, all based on an academic theme, written by regional playwrights; Ideologues by Jack Neary, Easter at the Entreé Gold by John Minigan, An Unexamined Life by William Ivers, and An Ordinary Day with Bullets by Walter Freeman.

Movies at Red River

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot (R/2018/114 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:35, 8:00

Wednesday: 2, 5:35, 8:00

Thursday: 2, 5:35, 8:00

Leave No Trace (PG/2018/109 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 7:35

Wednesday: 2:05, 7:35

Thursday: 2:05, 7:35

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13/2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 5:25

Wednesday: 5:25

Thursday: 5:25

Three Identical Strangers (PG-13/2018/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:30

All movie times are p.m.

Related Posts