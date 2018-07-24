The Forest Society is having a photo contest

This pic of a snapping turtle at Grafton Pond won a prize during last year's Forest Society photo contest. Think you've got what it takes to get a great shot? Courtesy

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (aka The Forest Society) is hosting a photo contest and they want you to be a part of it.

So enter your favorite shots taken on a Forest Society reservation or on any property conserved through an easement with the Forest Society, by Aug. 15 for a chance to have your photo published in the autumn 2018 issue of Forest Notes, free passes to Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves or a Forest Society hat.

All volunteers, members and friends of the Forest Society are encouraged to enter. Photos taken on any device are fine – cell phones, tablets, cameras, whatever. Just make sure they’re 1 MB or bigger so they’ll reproduce well. This is a fun way to celebrate land conservation in New Hampshire, so don’t be shy – enter a few photos and who knows, you just might win.

The top three winners will be chosen in these categories:

Lovely Landscapes – your best shot highlighting the forest, fields, waters and mountains you find on any of our reservations or conservation easement properties.

Having Fun Outdoors – people enjoying one of our reservations or conservation easement properties.

Flora and Fauna – wildlife, plants or other beautiful natural resources you encounter on our reservations or conservation easement properties.

Dog Heaven – dogs having their day on one of our reservations or conservation easement properties.

Young Shutterbugs – photos of any subject taken on our reservations or conservation easement properties by anyone under age 18.

The contest will be judged by a panel of Forest Society staff members based on both image quality and engaging subject matter. Prizes will be awarded as follows: First place winners in each of the five categories will win publication in Forest Notes plus four free passes to Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves.

Second place winners in each of the five categories will win publication in Forest Notes and two free passes to Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves.

Third place winners in each of the five categories will win publication in Forest Notes and a Forest Society hat.

To enter, attach your photo(s) as a jpeg file and email to photos@forestsociety.org. Put Photo Contest in the subject line. Each entry must include: The name of the Forest Society reservation or property where the photo was taken; Photographer’s name and mailing address. Entrants in the Young Shutterbugs category must include your age and the name of your school; A brief description of the subject. If there’s a story to tell, they’d love to hear it! Deadline for submissions is Aug. 15.

For complete rules, visit forestsociety.org/blog-post/2018-photo-contest

Insider staff

