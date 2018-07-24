On Display: N.H. Women’s Caucus for Art: ‘A Second Look’

Henhouse View, Elizabeth D'Amico, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff New York Energy, Brenda Wilbert, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Heading South, Marcia Scaltreto, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Dusk, Russet Jennings, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Tumble, Jane Cohen, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Window, Alma Grand, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Frenetic Lily II, Carole Groenke, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Concord Storefront/Old Theater, Annette Mitchell, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Evolution, Kara LaMarche, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Blue America, Joyce Fearnside, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Bluebirds Make Me Happy, Donna Mohan, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Griffin Park Dam, Aline Lotter, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Swift & Serene, Daryl Johnson, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Amanda's Tulips, Barbara Zimmer, N.H. Women's Caucus for Art – A Second Look, Kimball Jenkins. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

The New Hampshire Women’s Caucus for Art has quite the membership. We’re talking well over 100 ladies, all of who just happen to be good artists.

So when the exhibition committee put the call out for entries for its summer show at Kimball Jenkins, it’s no surprise that the response was overwhelming. ‘A Second Look’ feature right around 100 pieces from more than 60 members.

“We have a very diverse group,” said Marcia Wood Mertinooke, a member of the exhibition committee who put together the show. “So we get a lot of variety.”

The show is so large that it required both the Carolyn Jenkins Gallery in the Carriage House and the Jill C. Wilson Gallery in the mansion of the historic Concord estate.

“All that space was available for the summer so we jumped on it,” Wood Mertinooke said.

And while the women’s caucus has no issue filling an exhibition space, this show has a fun twist.

They were looking for works that had either never been shown or perhaps not accepted through the jury process, pieces that had gone without recognition or appreciation.

“We thought it was a good time to showcase all these works,” Wood Mertinooke said. “And we have a very active chapter who are eager to participate in these kinds of exhibits.”

So ‘A Second Look’ gives that art a chance to shine.

“With such an open theme, people were jumping at the opportunity,” Wood Mertinooke said.

It really is a cool idea because artists must have catalogs of their work that has never fit within a show theme before or sadly, been told thanks but no thanks.

‘A Second Look’ will be up through Aug. 26. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Just leave yourself plenty of time because as we said there’s a lot of pieces – ones to examine, stare at and envision in your home.

Related Posts