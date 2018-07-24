It’s wedding season and Red River has ‘Bridesmaids’

If you’re like us, you’ve been to lots of weddings. Of course, we attended our own, there have been ones for friends and family – and even a few that we decided to crash (just kidding). We even have a few remaining on the calendar before the weather gets too cold to exchange vows outdoors.

And since we’re in the middle of “wedding season,” Red River Theatres thought it would be great to put together a one-night-only event with one of the most hilarious wedding related movies of all-time, Bridesmaids.

Now if you haven’t seen the film, Red River describes it as “Kristen Wiig leads the cast as Annie, a maid of honor whose life unravels as she leads her best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), and a group of colorful bridesmaids (Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper) on a wild ride down the road to matrimony. Annie’s life is a mess. But when she finds out her lifetime best friend is engaged, she simply must serve as Lillian’s maid of honor. Though lovelorn and broke, Annie bluffs her way through the expensive and bizarre rituals. With one chance to get it perfect, she’ll show Lillian and her bridesmaids just how far you’ll go for someone you love.”

Trust us, it’s funny and worth a watch. It’s this Thursday at 7 p.m. and tickets are $12 and $10 for Red River members.

Now if the movie wasn’t enough to entice you, there will be bridesmaid trivia, beer and wine (for sale of course!), a “best” and “worst” bridesmaid dress costume contest.

So ladies, break out that one dress you’ve just been waiting for an excuse to put on again or the one you couldn’t believe someone would make you wear. And if you don’t feel like wearing your dress to the screening, Red River will be running a #ConcordBridesmaids photo contest on social media.

