Entertainment: Plenty of concerts and shows to keep you busy

Boy – the weather has really been pretty much perfect lately. We’ve had a bit of rain to refresh, and the oppressive heat seems to have simmered down to a comfortable level. Fittingly, the entertainment schedule is finding its sweet spot, too, with live music every day/ night, some theater productions and a slate of good movies at Red River Theatres.

Here’s what’s up this week:

Music

Tuesday

  • Paul Desmarais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Keach Park at 7 p.m.
  • East Bay Jazz at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Tim Wildman at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Laser Show at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • Barry Brearly at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.
  • Club Soda at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.
  • Holly Ann Furone at the Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

  • 2nd Story Underground at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Watts Up Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
  • Street Legal at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • R & B Dignity at Area 23 at 4 p.m.
  • Elden’s Junk at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Trade at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

  • Open Mic at Penuche’s all night.
  • Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 5 p.m.
  • Uncle Steve Band at Bow Gazebo at 6 p.m.

Monday

  • Brad Myrick at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at the State House at 7 p.m.
  • Freese Brothers Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • It’s Academic at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. New World Theatre presents a collection of four new works, all based on an academic theme, written by four regional playwrights; Ideologues by Jack Neary, Easter at the Entreé Gold by John Minigan, An Unexamined Life by William Ivers and An Ordinary Day with Bullets by Walter Freeman.
  • Singin’ In the Rain Jr. at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin’ in the Rain Jr. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make it a guaranteed good time.

Movies at Red River

Leave No Trace (PG/2018/109 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:55

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 7:55

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:55

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13/2018/ 94 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2:05

Three Identical Strangers (PG-13/2018/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25

Thursday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25

Bridesmaids (R/2011/125 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

