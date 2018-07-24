Entertainment: Plenty of concerts and shows to keep you busy

Boy – the weather has really been pretty much perfect lately. We’ve had a bit of rain to refresh, and the oppressive heat seems to have simmered down to a comfortable level. Fittingly, the entertainment schedule is finding its sweet spot, too, with live music every day/ night, some theater productions and a slate of good movies at Red River Theatres.

Here’s what’s up this week:

Music

Tuesday

Paul Desmarais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Keach Park at 7 p.m.

East Bay Jazz at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Tim Wildman at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Laser Show at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Barry Brearly at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.

Club Soda at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Holly Ann Furone at the Common Man at 7 p.m.

Friday

2nd Story Underground at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Watts Up Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Street Legal at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

R & B Dignity at Area 23 at 4 p.m.

Elden’s Junk at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Trade at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Open Mic at Penuche’s all night.

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 5 p.m.

Uncle Steve Band at Bow Gazebo at 6 p.m.

Monday

Brad Myrick at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at the State House at 7 p.m.

Freese Brothers Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

It’s Academic at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. New World Theatre presents a collection of four new works, all based on an academic theme, written by four regional playwrights; Ideologues by Jack Neary, Easter at the Entreé Gold by John Minigan, An Unexamined Life by William Ivers and An Ordinary Day with Bullets by Walter Freeman.

Singin’ In the Rain Jr. at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin’ in the Rain Jr. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make it a guaranteed good time.

Movies at Red River

Leave No Trace (PG/2018/109 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:55

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 7:55

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:55

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13/2018/ 94 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2:05

Three Identical Strangers (PG-13/2018/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25

Thursday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25

Bridesmaids (R/2011/125 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

