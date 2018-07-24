Entertainment: Plenty of concerts and shows to keep you busy

Boy – the weather has really been pretty much perfect lately. We’ve had a bit of rain to refresh, and the oppressive heat seems to have simmered down to a comfortable level. Fittingly, the entertainment schedule is finding its sweet spot, too, with live music every day/ night, some theater productions and a slate of good movies at Red River Theatres.
Here’s what’s up this week:
Music
Tuesday
- Paul Desmarais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Keach Park at 7 p.m.
- East Bay Jazz at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Tim Wildman at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Laser Show at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Barry Brearly at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.
- Club Soda at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.
- Holly Ann Furone at the Common Man at 7 p.m.
Friday
- 2nd Story Underground at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- Watts Up Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- Street Legal at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- R & B Dignity at Area 23 at 4 p.m.
- Elden’s Junk at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Trade at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
- Open Mic at Penuche’s all night.
- Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 5 p.m.
- Uncle Steve Band at Bow Gazebo at 6 p.m.
Monday
- Brad Myrick at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at the State House at 7 p.m.
- Freese Brothers Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- It’s Academic at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. New World Theatre presents a collection of four new works, all based on an academic theme, written by four regional playwrights; Ideologues by Jack Neary, Easter at the Entreé Gold by John Minigan, An Unexamined Life by William Ivers and An Ordinary Day with Bullets by Walter Freeman.
- Singin’ In the Rain Jr. at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin’ in the Rain Jr. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make it a guaranteed good time.
Movies at Red River
Leave No Trace (PG/2018/109 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:55
Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 7:55
Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:55
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13/2018/ 94 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50
Thursday: 2:05
Three Identical Strangers (PG-13/2018/96 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25
Thursday: 2:10, 5:25, 7:25
Bridesmaids (R/2011/125 min.)
Thursday: 7
All movie times are p.m.