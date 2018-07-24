Butterflies make pitstop at Joyce Kimball’s garden

Bow Garden Club member and regular Insider contributor got a visit from some monarch butterflies at her purple coneflowers at her Bow home. Courtesy of Joyce Kimball
Joyce Kimball knows her way around a garden – she is a longtime member of the Bow Garden Club after all – so when she saw some monarch butterflies visiting her purple coneflowers outside her home last week, she sprang into action. She grabbed a camera and documented the happenings for Insider readers to enjoy. Great shooting, Joyce!

