Bulletin Board: Grange event, value bucks and N.H. markers

Veterans Value Bucks at markets

To increase access to fresh locally grown food to our community of veterans and their families, the Merrimack County Conservation District has launched a voucher program called Veterans Value Bucks.

Veterans coming to the Concord, Penacook, Contoocook, Franklin or Wilmot farmers’ markets can receive a coupon booklet worth $20. Each month Veterans Value Bucks will be available and expire on the last day of each month. This pilot program will continue until October while funds last.

Here’s how it works: Upon arriving at any one of the farmer’s markets listed below, visit the Merrimack County Conservation District tent. A veteran, spouse or caregiver can present a DD214, a VA Healthcare card, Active Duty ID or other related identification card to receive $20 in Veterans Value Bucks. Veterans Value Bucks are accepted by farmers’ market vendors and are used just like cash. Families and individuals using SNAP benefits are eligible for Granite State Market Match tokens, which matches SNAP dollars up to $20 per market.

Merrimack County Conservation District is committed to closing the gap of food insecurity among New Hampshire’s veteran community. Initial funding for this program came from the Merrimack County Savings Bank and the Champions of N.H. Agriculture grant program.

For more information, contact the Merrimack County Conservation District at 223-6020 or info@merrimackccd.org.

Stacy Luke

Teacher program information night

On July 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the library living room, NHTI will hold an information night for people interested in its Teacher Education Conversion Programs (TECP). The TECP programs provide a path for persons with a bachelor’s or master’s degree to become quickly certified to teach: mathematics, science, special education or ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages).

Find out more about becoming a teacher. Explore how a career as a teacher will make a difference in your life – and the lives of others. Do you want to help others and have an impact on the future? Consider changing careers to one that is personally fulfilling and professionally challenging. Explore your options in these fields which all have a strong outlook for future employment.

Visit nhti.edu/tecp_ info_night to register for the event, or contact department head Kelly Moore Dunn at kdunn@ccsnh.edu or 271-6484, ext. 4163 to find out more.

Doug Schwarz

South Main Quick Stop beer tasting

On Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m., South Main Quick Stop will hold a beer tasting of Smuttynose Summer IPA.

The event is free and open to those of legal drinking age.

Insider staff

Workshop oneducation at NHTI

The N.H. Council for Exceptional Children (CECNH), in conjunction with the NHTI Education Department, is pleased to offer a daylong workshop with NY Times bestselling author Ross Greene.

Greene is the originator of the model of care called Collaborative & Proactive Solutions. He was on the faculty at Harvard Medical School for over 20 years. His many books include The Explosive Child, Lost at School and Lost and Found. He is now founding director of the nonprofit, Lives in the Balance, which provides a vast array of free, web-based resources on the CPS model.

The workshop will be held Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Concord Orthopaedics Auditorium (Grappone Hall 106) at NHTI. The cost is $75 for CECNH members, $100 for nonmembers, $50 for students, and includes breakfast and lunch. To register, visit nhti.edu/docs/ross-greene-regform.pdf.

Doug Schwarz

Historical marker author at Gibson’s

On Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m., ​Michael Bruno will present Cruising New Hampshire History: A Guide to New Hampshire’s Roadside Historical Markers, sharing New Hampshire’s history uniquely on display along the highways of the Granite State at Gibson’s Bookstore.

The New Hampshire roadside historical markers commemorate significant events and individuals from the first settlers arriving in 1623 to notable individuals who helped define what New Hampshire is today.

New Hampshire also played a major role in the birth of our nation. From Revolutionary battlefields to individuals of political influence, the Granite State has made an indelible mark on history. This book explores the 255 New Hampshire historical markers that dot the state highways and roads. Each marker is described with its location (to include GPS coordinates), date installed, marker inscription, and expanded historical references of this event/individual. Information may also be provided about other points of interest in the vicinity of the historical marker.

Elisabeth Jewell

Workshop atSt. Paul’s Church

Join St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for a workshop/creative worship experience in the chapel with renowned teacher, composer and author Ana Hernandez on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will begin with a brief potluck lunch downstairs in Ordway Hall. Donations of $10 will be gratefully accepted to cover Hernandez’s costs, but should not impede anyone from attending.

Contact the St. Paul’s office if you’re interested in attending at 224-2523 or office@stpaulsconcord.org.

AshleyJane Boots

Grange hosting meet, greet, eat

Concord Grange 322 is hosting its annual “Meet Greet, and Eat” at Keach Park on Tuesday (today) at 6 p.m.

The Grange will be serving all kinds of desserts to enjoy such as brownies, cookies, cupcakes, as well as chips, Doritos, popcorn and more to enjoy. There will be cold water to enjoy in case it is hot.

Then the Nevers’ Bank will entertain everyone in attendance with their music consisting of marches, Broadway and Hollywood tunes. It is urged that anyone attending should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the grass to enjoy the food or concert.

This year the band concert will be played near the new community center. Contact Grange Master Dick Patten at 496-2917 for information or if there’s inclement weather.

Dick Patten

