Jon got a puncture in his rear left tire on his way to work last week so he called in his daughter, Julia, to help change it. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare: You finally make it to the office for what’s going to be another long day on the job and your left rear tire is losing air – and quickly. A small piece of sharp metal had made a nice gash in Jon’s tire last week, so he did what anyone else would do — he called in his 3-year-old daughter, Julia, to help put the spare on. Good thing she was free.

Related Posts