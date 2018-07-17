Entertainment: A variety of concerts and stage shows abound

We’re in the dog days of summer now, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing going on.

This week features quite a few concerts – both indoor and out – plus three stage shows.

Enjoy!

Music

Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Rolfe Park at 7 p.m.

Hopkinton Town Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Craig Jaster at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The ExP Band outside next to Concord Public Library at 6 p.m.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 5 p.m.

Thursday

Craig Jaster at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Shana Stack Band at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Music Out of the ‘Box featuring Ryan Ordway at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Alan Roux at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.

Friday

Hank Osborne and Charles Mitchell at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Blacklite at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Delaney and Steven Chagnon at True Brew Barista at 9 p.m.

Natalie Turgeon Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Mark Bartam at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Exit 21 at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Patty Griffin with opener Anais Mitchell at Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 at ccanh.com.

Freese Brothers Big Band at Bow Gazebo at 6 p.m.

Monday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Paul Desmarais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Keach Park at 7 p.m.

East Bay Jazz at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Singin’ in the Rain Jr. at Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin’ in the Rain Jr. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score make Singin’ in the Rain Jr. a guaranteed good time.

Princess and the Pea at Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 plus fees at ccanh.com. Finding the right person to marry can be a difficult job, especially when your mother insists that she be a princess. For Prince George, all the princesses he’s met so far just don’t feel real. Then one stormy night a drenched young woman shows up at his door! The Queen Mother creates the test of all tests to see if she’s true as Prince George wonders. Could she really be the one?

Stand-up comedy with Greg Boggis and guests at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Leave No Trace (R/2018/109 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 7:55

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 7:55

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:55

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13/2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

RBG (PG/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30

Beast (R/2018/107 min.)

Tuesday: 7:35

Wednesday: 7:35

Thursday: 7:35

All movie times are p.m.

