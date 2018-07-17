Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce names grant recipients

Through its Business Grants program, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce awards more than $5,000 annually to teachers who have developed innovative teaching programs for use in capital area schools.

Recipients of the seven grants chosen this year demonstrated that their projects fit a specific educational need, were unique to their respective schools, and were not supported by their school system’s annual budget. Funding for the program is raised through the Chamber’s Annual Funds for Education Golf Tournament held in August at Beaver Meadow Golf Course.

Shawn Moseley, Mark Paveglio and Amy Golden’s students at Rundlett Middle School will learn how to become community leaders and organizers through its Student Ambassador Program.

At Concord’s Broken Ground Elementary School, fourth- and fifth-grade students will have the chance to improve their writing and journalism skills in the after-school newspaper team, The Eagle Insider, led by Fiona Quirk.

At Concord High, Howie Leung’s CHS SOCK (Save Our Cold Kids) Club, a student organization focusing on supporting homeless students, will start a Crimson Care Closet.

At Bow High School, Michelle Hlavaz’s students will promote literacy through its Promoting Reading project. Students will choose books from Gibson’s Bookstore that they will read and gift to children at day care and community centers in the community.

Hailey Simpson, Merrimack Valley High School, will receive funding to support The Lion’s Den, MV’s school store.

Susan Seagroves will continue her well-known Knitting for Payson program at Bishop Brady High School, training students and teachers how to knit and sell finished products at craft fairs, using the proceeds as a fundraiser for the Payson Center for Cancer Care.

Corrine Lajoie and Danielle Meserve, career counselors at Hopkinton Middle High School, will recognize businesses and individuals for offering internships, job shadows and speaking engagements.

Grant recipients will be recognized at the Chamber’s October Business after Hours.

