Entertainment: A whole slew of outdoor concerts as summer kicks into high gear in Concord

It’s a busy week, and space is pretty tight, so let’s get right to it!
Music
Tuesday
- Mike Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at the State House at 7 p.m.
- Bedford Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- 3-D at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.
- The Blue Sky Boys and Cookie at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.
Friday
- Stuck in Time Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- Dead Harrison, The Negans, Conduit and Blackletter at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Tim Gurshin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Mixed Tape Music Night at Area 23 at 5 p.m. featuring Chris Palermo, Senie Hunt, Harrison & Lily, John McArthur and The Sequoias.
- Tigerman Woah, Miketon & the Nightblinders and Scrimmy the Dirtbag at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
Sunday
- Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Johnnie James at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 5 p.m.
- Lakes Region Chordsmen at Bow Town Gazebo at 6 p.m.
- Dead Harrison at Lithermans Limited at 2 p.m.
Monday
- Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Rolfe Park at 7 p.m.
- Hopkinton Town Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Tales Told at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Audience members put their names in a hat for an opportunity to share a five-minute true tale centered around the evening’s theme.
- Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- 1776 at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits.
- Alice in Wonderland Jr. at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. Featuring updated songs from Disney’s thrilling animated motion picture, Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale by RB Productions.
Movies at Red River
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13/2018/94 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50
Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50
Hearts Beat Loud (PG-13/2018/97 min.)
Wednesday: 7:20
Thursday: 7:20
RBG (PG/2018/98 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 7:45
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45
Thursday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45
The Yellow Submarine (G/1968/85 min.)
Tuesday: 2
Wednesday: 2, 5:25
Thursday: 5:25
All movie times are p.m.