Entertainment: A whole slew of outdoor concerts as summer kicks into high gear in Concord

Jul 10, 2018

It’s a busy week, and space is pretty tight, so let’s get right to it!

Music

Tuesday

  • Mike Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
  • Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at the State House at 7 p.m.
  • Bedford Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • 3-D at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.
  • The Blue Sky Boys and Cookie at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Friday

  • Stuck in Time Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
  • Dead Harrison, The Negans, Conduit and Blackletter at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday

  • Tim Gurshin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Mixed Tape Music Night at Area 23 at 5 p.m. featuring Chris Palermo, Senie Hunt, Harrison & Lily, John McArthur and The Sequoias.
  • Tigerman Woah, Miketon & the Nightblinders and Scrimmy the Dirtbag at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Sunday

  • Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Johnnie James at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 5 p.m.
  • Lakes Region Chordsmen at Bow Town Gazebo at 6 p.m.
  • Dead Harrison at Lithermans Limited at 2 p.m.

Monday

  • Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Rolfe Park at 7 p.m.
  • Hopkinton Town Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • Tales Told at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Audience members put their names in a hat for an opportunity to share a five-minute true tale centered around the evening’s theme.
  • Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • 1776 at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits.
  • Alice in Wonderland Jr. at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. Featuring updated songs from Disney’s thrilling animated motion picture, Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale by RB Productions.

Movies at Red River

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13/2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Hearts Beat Loud (PG-13/2018/97 min.)

Wednesday: 7:20

Thursday: 7:20

RBG (PG/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

The Yellow Submarine (G/1968/85 min.)

Tuesday: 2

Wednesday: 2, 5:25

Thursday: 5:25

All movie times are p.m.

