Entertainment: A whole slew of outdoor concerts as summer kicks into high gear in Concord

It’s a busy week, and space is pretty tight, so let’s get right to it!

Music

Tuesday

Mike Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at the State House at 7 p.m.

Bedford Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

3-D at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6 p.m.

The Blue Sky Boys and Cookie at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Friday

Stuck in Time Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Dead Harrison, The Negans, Conduit and Blackletter at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Tim Gurshin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Tape Music Night at Area 23 at 5 p.m. featuring Chris Palermo, Senie Hunt, Harrison & Lily, John McArthur and The Sequoias.

Tigerman Woah, Miketon & the Nightblinders and Scrimmy the Dirtbag at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Johnnie James at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 5 p.m.

Lakes Region Chordsmen at Bow Town Gazebo at 6 p.m.

Dead Harrison at Lithermans Limited at 2 p.m.

Monday

Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Rolfe Park at 7 p.m.

Hopkinton Town Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Tales Told at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Audience members put their names in a hat for an opportunity to share a five-minute true tale centered around the evening’s theme.

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

1776 at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits.

Alice in Wonderland Jr. at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. Featuring updated songs from Disney’s thrilling animated motion picture, Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale by RB Productions.

Movies at Red River

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (PG-13/2018/94 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Hearts Beat Loud (PG-13/2018/97 min.)

Wednesday: 7:20

Thursday: 7:20

RBG (PG/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:45

The Yellow Submarine (G/1968/85 min.)

Tuesday: 2

Wednesday: 2, 5:25

Thursday: 5:25

All movie times are p.m.

