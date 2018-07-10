New Hampshire Brewers Festival is Saturday at Riverfront Park

A group makes a toast before drinking a sample of craft beer at the New Hampshire Brewers Festival at Kiwanis Riverfront Park in Concord on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ A sample of craft beer is served during the New Hampshire Brewers Festival at Kiwanis Riverfront Park in Concord on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

Now if we told you of an event that’s this Saturday – in Concord – and features more than 40 New Hampshire beer makers with a total number of beers at the event north of 120, is that something you might be interested in attending?

We thought so. Well, the N.H. Brewers Association just so happens to be taking over Kiwanis Waterfront Park (the one behind Everett Arena) for its 5th annual N.H. Brewers Festival – which apparently just so happens to feature the largest collection of New Hampshire craft breweries at any brewfest in the state. Talk about a perfect opportunity to taste the best beer the Granite State has to offer, including a few you’ve probably never even heard of.

This description just keeps getting better and better – but we’re not done. In addition to all the samples of New Hampshire-made beer that will be available, there will be food for sale that we have to imagine will be totally bad for you, but goes great with beer. There will be both stationary food vendors and those who like to serve their grub out of a truck.

So here’s how it all works. The festival runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kiwanis Park and you need to be 21 years or older to enter the event. Sorry youngins, but this is an event that’s all about beer and you need to be of legal age to drink it.

General admission tickets can be purchased ahead of time for $40 per person, or you can wait until the day of and get one for $50 – if you’re one of those last-minute decision makers. There’s a VIP option for $60 that can only be purchased prior to the event, and includes one-hour early access to samples, an NHBA giveaway bag, one raffle ticket or one chance at the Brewers Dunk Tank. In addition, a special assortment of over a dozen NHBA “Festival Brews” will be on tap; which are the brewers take on the same base recipe but have added their creative twist and individuality to the brew.

And if you have a friend that would so kindly like to be the designated driver (because everyone should have one of those), tickets for those folks are $20. Just remember you can’t drink – not even one.

Both VIP and general admission tickets include beer samples, a souvenir taster glass, free parking, entertainment and games with music provided all day long by The River.

This is a rain or shine event, and if it turns out to be a hot July day (and we all know what that’s like) fear not, because there will be plenty of shade thanks to the main event tents.

Now you might be curious as to which ones of your favorite brewers will be there. Well, we don’t have the space to list them all, but we can’t not give you at least a sampling (see what we did there?)

For locals, there is Lithermans Limited, Concord Craft, Henniker Brewing, Canterbury Aleworks, Oddball Brewing (Suncook), Out.Haus Ales (Northwood). Some other ones that may have heard of are 603 Brewery, Flying Goose Brewpub & Grille, Stoneface Brewing, Tuckerman Brewing, White Birch Brewing and Woodstock Inn Brewery.

The list could be getting bigger, so who knows just how many options you’ll have.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search N.H. brewers festival.

Happy tasting!

