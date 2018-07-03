Ugandan Kids Choir to perform at Discovery Center on Saturday

The Ugandan Kids Choir will put on a free public performance at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Courtesy

The Ugandan Kids Choir has traveled across the country to engage audiences in their high-energy performance of traditional African songs and dances. And their tour now brings them to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center on Saturday afternoon for a free public performance at 3:30 p.m. in the planetarium theater.

In the Discovery Center’s planetarium, visitors can see how the night sky appears from any place in the world. The Center is delighted to offer the opportunity for New Hampshire residents and visitors to meet young African musicians, who share with us the wonders of the night sky – but from a very different global position (Earth’s equator crosses right through Uganda). The Center will project the Ugandan night sky on its 40-foot planetarium dome just prior to the performance by the Ugandan Kids Choir.

The children in the Ugandan Kids Choir bring a message of hope – sharing the power of God’s love through traditional music and dance. As they tour the U.S., they delight audiences with their high-energy performances and infectious joy.

Each choir is made up of 10 sponsored children who come from the poorest parts of Uganda. The children are chosen for their enthusiasm, ability and dedication – all of which make them potential leaders when they return to their communities.

Visitors to the Discovery Center on Saturday will be able to see the choir perform for free with paid general admission. Those just wishing to see the Ugandan Kids Choir without visiting the Discovery Center’s exhibit galleries may gather in the reception area at 3 p.m. for check-in and an escort to the performance. The planetarium seats 103, and seating is first-come, first-served.

The Ugandan Kids Choir appears courtesy of Childcare Worldwide.

For more information, visit starhop.com.

Insider staff

Related Posts