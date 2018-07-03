Bulletin Board: Nominations, chic picnic and N.H. storytime

Family storytime begins July 10

Families can learn more about the state we all love at the New Hampshire Historical Society this summer with the return of the popular Tales of New Hampshire Family Storytime series, a free program for kids and their families.

Each week, the story time will focus on a different children’s book author or illustrator based in the Granite State. After one of the Society’s storytellers reads aloud a collection of stories, the group will visit a related museum object or two on display in one of the Society’s exhibitions, and play a game or make a craft to take home. Participants also get an activity sheet with fun facts, a coloring image and tie-ins to the Society’s website, which contains thousands of digitized images of New Hampshire artifacts.

The Tales of New Hampshire Family Storytime starts July 10 at 10 a.m., at the New Hampshire Historical Society, located at 30 Park St. It runs for seven consecutive Tuesdays, through Aug. 21. Although geared toward children ages three to eight, it’s fun for audiences of all ages. It’s a perfect introduction for young children to all the things that make the Granite State a great place to live.

For more information about the Society, visit nhhistory.org or call 228-6688.

Elizabeth Dubrulle

Credit and debt workshop July 11

Join the N.H. Federal Credit Union Center for Finance & Education for its workshop, Managing Credit & Debt, on July 11 from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.

People are faced with a host of consumer finance and personal financial planning issues all the time, especially with respect to credit arrangements such as credit cards, home financing or refinancing, home equity, or automobile financing or leasing. Join us for this class as we walk you through the process of determining where and when to use credit and how to best manage your personal debt loads.

Class is free and open to the public. There is a nominal fee to reserve your seat which will be fully refunded when you attend the class. Non-attendance will result in the forfeiture of your seat reservation fee. Registration is required.

Michele Perry

Evening en Blanc to return in August

Join Concord Hospital Associates and the Bank of New Hampshire for a mass ‘chic picnic’ at a surprise location for Evening en Blanc on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Based on the popular Dinner en Blanc, launched in Paris 30 years ago, this whimsical event returns for its sixth year. Dressed all in white, diners arrive with their own well-stocked picnic basket and enjoy an enchanted evening of dining, dancing and live entertainment.

Tickets and contributions support health care of our neighbors in need at Concord Hospital Family Health Centers in Concord and Hillsboro-Deering.

The surprise location of this dinner with a French twist will be announced two hours before the event on Concord Hospital’s Facebook page, ConcordHospital.org, CH-Trust.org and via email communications.

To find out what we will provide and what you need to bring to this event, or to purchase tickets, visit ch-trust.org and go to the Events tab.

Tickets are $50 for an individual reservation. A prepared picnic can also be picked up at the event for an additional $25.

For more information call Concord Hospital Trust at 225-7000, ext. 5234.

Jennifer Dearborn

White-water fun at Bow Mills Church

Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, is planning an exciting “Rolling River Rampage” vacation bible school from July 23-27, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Join us as we lead kids on an exciting white-water rafting adventure to experience the ride of a lifetime … an adventure full of wonder!

Call 224-0884 for more information or visit bowmillsumc.org to register. The VBS theme for this year is “Clean Water.”

Joan Day

Business After Hours at Binnie

Join the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce for its July Business After Hours at Binnie Media on July 10 at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a tour of the facility and networking opportunities, as well as door prizes, including two tickets to Kid Rock and two tickets to Lady Antebellum and a $50 gift card to Fratello’s.

Members may register online. Cost is $7 in advance or $10 at the door. If you would like to know more about Chamber membership and attend this event as our guest, call the Chamber at 224-2508.

Chamber

Nominations for the poet laureate

Nominations are now being accepted for the next New Hampshire poet laureate. Current Poet Laureate Alice Fogel will complete her term in March 2019.

In order to be considered, a nominee must be a New Hampshire resident and must have published at least one full-length book of poetry. Eligible poets may nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. Each application must include a statement from the nominee explaining his or her vision for the role of New Hampshire poet laureate if selected. Guidelines are available at poetrysocietyofnewhampshire.org/ poetlaureate.html. For more information, email info@poetrysocietyofnewhampshire.org.

The deadline for submissions is July 20.

The Walter Butts’ New Hampshire Poet Laureate Endowment Fund, created in Butts’ memory, provides New Hampshire’s poet laureate with a $500 honorarium each year to assist with travel and other costs associated with the position. New Hampshire poets laureate also receive lifetime membership in the Poetry Society of New Hampshire.

Shelly Angers

Related Posts