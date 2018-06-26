Don’t miss ‘Princess Bride’ quote-along at Red River

The beloved swashbuckling fairy tale returns to the big screen! Every line in The Princess Bride is a quote waiting to happen!

Inconceivable, you say? Well, Red River Theatres challenges you to a duel of words with our Princess Bride Quote-Along this Thursday! Join Westley as he duels Vizzini and his crew, braves the dangers of the fire swamp and overcomes death for true love. Swords, masks and other surprises await you at this quote-along event.

The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. with a costume contest, trivia and more. The film starts by 7 p.m. Tickets include a set of props to help move the action off-screen and make it come alive in the theater.

Tickets are $15 and $13 for members and those under 16.

Red River Theatres

