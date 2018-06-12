Bulletin Board: Yoga hikes, Chamber events and ice cream

Four-day musical experience offered

From June 19-23, Concord Community Music School will host the Alan Fraser Institute, a chance for pianists and other musicians to work with an internationally renowned practitioner of the Feldenkrais method. The teachings of the Alan Fraser Institute are described as “improved physical organization for deeper artistic expression,” and can help musicians at any level (and any age) achieve musical breakthroughs with every instrument and voice.

Kathryn Southworth, the music school’s dean of students and faculty and piano faculty member, attended Alan Fraser’s Piano Institute a number of years ago, where her experience “changed everything from how I walk to how I play the piano.”

The New England musical community is fortunate to have the Alan Fraser Institute returning to the Music School this year, and we invite musicians from far and wide to come and participate in this unique musical opportunity. In 2018, the North American Institutes take place in Washington, DC; Amherst, Mass.; Toronto, Canada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and here in Concord.

For more information or to register for a session, a day, or the full four-day institute, call Southworth at 228-1196, or visit alanfraserinstitute.com/ 2018concord.php. Discounts and scholarships are available.

Liza Poinier

Nominations for fascinating people

A highlight of ConcordTV’s annual live telecast CONCORD ON AIR (Sunday, Oct. 28) will be spotlighting six of the area’s Most Fascinating Individuals of the past year.

However, there is a twist this year: We’re starting the process a bit sooner, so our staff can capture more of these amazing folks and their stories on video; This year’s live telecast will be the kickoff of our 20th anniversary; and, instead of featuring six “individuals,” the Most Fascinating categories have expanded to include: artist/arts organization; Concord School District student; Concord School District faculty/teacher; nonprofit organization; public official (city or state); and, small business.

Here’s where you come in: We want to hear from you as to your recommendations for consideration! Step up and speak out for those who’ve made the past year so great for Concord and the region.

For more, visit yourconcordtv.org/2018/06/01/concordtvs-most-fascinating-2018.

ConcordTV

Jazz sanctuary this Sunday evening

This Sunday at 5 p.m., “The Jazz of Justice and the Poor People’s Campaign” will be the theme for Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday at Concord’s First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St. – corner of N. Main and Washington streets).

Near the end of his life, Martin Luther King broadened his perspective to see that economic inequality was at the base of much of the injustice in America. In this 50th anniversary year of his death, his vision of a “Poor People’s Campaign” has been revived around the country and here in New Hampshire.

Pastor and Vocalist Emilia Halstead and the WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band of BJ Steinberg, Jock Irvine, Ed Raczka and Tim Wildman will bring music of resistance, inspiration, liberation, participation, and hope to honor and celebrate the campaign. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Tim Wildman

Trio of Chamber events happening

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce has a trio of events happening over the next week.

On Thursday, join the Business Roundtable at Orr & Reno, 45 S. Main St., from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Complimentary admission presented in partnership with the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire. Register at biaofnh.com.

The June Monthly Forum: Concord’s Growth Spurt – Projecting Forward will be held Friday, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave. Cost for Chamber members is $20, $30 for non-members and includes lunch. Register at concordnhchamber.com.

And on June 20, join the Concord Young Professionals Network for its June networking event at the Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Register at concordnhchamber.com.

Kristina Carlson

Yoga hikes with Parks and Rec

Join Concord Parks and Recreation for yoga hiking. These easy-moderate hikes will lead to open spaces ideal for an outdoor yoga class. You may sign up for one or more of the remaining four hikes.

We will hike Jim Hill River Walk on June 19, Contoocook River Trails (July 17), Winant Park (Aug. 14) and Swope Trail (Sept. 18). Hikes will take place on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and are open to those 18 and older.

For more information, visit concordparksandrec.com or call 225-8690.

John Dennett

Stamp collectors to meet June 19

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, on June 19 at 1 p.m.

We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues.

Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting.

For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

Free ice cream for AARP members

AARP New Hampshire will be at Arnie’s Place on June 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. where AARP members and one guest will enjoy a free, small ice cream on us!

Members will also get to meet and mingle with AARP staff, volunteers and other members at these fun, free ice cream nights.

For more information on AARP offerings, visit aarp.org/nh.

Jamie Bulen

Hospital gets grant from Delta Dental

The Northeast Delta Dental Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to Concord Hospital as part of its ongoing commitment to help address oral health access issues.

As part of Concord Hospital Trust’s Benefactors Circle, Northeast Delta Dental has made a significant investment to foster a partnership which strengthens the hospital’s services and programs.

This gift helps Concord Hospital Family Health Center Dental Clinic purchase needed dental and denture supplies.

The Dental Clinic provides a full range of dental care for teens and adults that are low-income, uninsured or Medicaid insured and cannot receive dental care in a private practice.

In 2017, the Dental Clinic cared for 773 patients.

Jennifer Dearborn

Author talk at Gibson’s Thursday

Join Mark Bodanza and Lou D’Allesandro as they present a co-authored memoir of New Hampshire’s Democratic Party patriarch, Lou D’Allesandro, Lion of the New Hampshire Senate and Thoughts for Presidential Hopefuls, tracing 40-plus years serving the state as an elected official and as a key player in multiple first-in-the-nation primaries.

The event is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Gibson’s Bookstore

Loss after addiction group June 20

Concord Regional VNA holds a Loss After Addiction Drop-In Discussion Group for anyone adjusting to the death of a loved one to addiction on June 20 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St.

Loss After Addiction is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. Registration is not required.

For more information, call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

