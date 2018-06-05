Your official Insider Summer Guide, 2018 edition

Well, here we are, folks. Another year, another summer on the horizon, another jam-packed installment of our annual Summer Guide.

We’ve already pulled out some highlight events from Concord and the rest of the state for you, and now it’s time to give you the rest. Here’s what’s going on across the state all summer long.

June 9

9th Annual Herb & Garden Day

Herbal educators and seasoned growers from all walks of life will come together to share their unique knowledge and build upon a tapestry of age-old wisdom about trees and seeds, herbs and plants, and the power of nature to heal.

The 9th Annual Herb & Garden Day, presented by New Hampshire Herbal Network, will take place among the historic buildings and stunning landscape of Canterbury Shaker Village, featuring 12 workshops on topics such as growing seeds for health, herb allies for fertility and pregnancy, tree medicine, medicinal mushrooms and more. Children and families can enjoy a hands-on workshop making seed bombs, planting herbs in pots and other activities. Plant identification walks will be led by clinical herbalists.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $35 (all access), $5 (market only)

Info: bit.ly/HerbAndGarden, nhherbalnetwork.wordpress.com/herbday

New Hampton Trail Challenge 5K Walk/Run

Area runners, walkers and families are invited to the first New Hampton Trail Challenge 5K walk/run. The event will include a 5K walk/run at New Hampton Fitness Trail for all ages and a kids’ half-mile dash for children ages 12 and under. The event is hosted by the New Hampton Community School Parent Teacher Organization.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and kicks off with the Kids Dash at 9:30, followed by the 5K at 10, rain or shine. All proceeds go to support PTO-sponsored programs and a new outdoor classroom at the elementary school.

Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $10 individuals, $30 families

Info: raceentry.com/race-reviews/new-hampton-trail-challenge

Pats Peak Mountain Bike Festival

Three events in one weekend at Pats Peak. 24.12.6 Hours of Pats Peak: Starts at noon on June 9. There are three options to choose from: 24 hours, 12 hours and 6 hours. Racing Categories include solo, 2-person, 4-person and 5-person teams.

Pats Peak X-Country Challenge: June 10 only. Part of the NECS XC Race Series.

Pats Peak Downhill Thrill: Two-day event. Practice on June 9, Downhill Thrill on June 10. USA Cycling DH State Championship Event. Qualifier to USA Cycling MTB National Championships.

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Info: patspeak.com

Monadnock Roller Derby Double Header

There will be half-time entertainment and hot and cold concessions at this fun event at Lee Clement Arena at New England College in Henniker. Mad Misfits will take on Montreal Roller Derby Junior and Mad Knockers will face Quabbin Missile Crisis. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to benefit Avenue A Teen Center.

Tickets at the door or monadnockrollerderby.com.

Time: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 to $15

Info: monadnockrollerderby.com

Murder Mystery presented by Lend Me A Theater

The latest dinner theater production by Lend Me A Theater will be “You Know the Old Slaying” by writer Michal Jacot, to be performed at Hanna Hall at Wesley United Methodist Church in Concord.

This is an interactive, open-ended play.

Dinner Theater dates are June 9 and 15.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 including dinner

Info: LendMeATheater.org

June 10

Be a Hunger Hero Food Drive

The whole family can have fun while helping to feed the hungry at Hannaford in Rochester.

Stop by between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to donate to our food drive and bring the kids to meet their favorite super heroes: Spiderman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the red and pink Power Rangers.

Participate in a Free Super Hero Video Game Tournament in a huge climate-controlled game truck for up to 20 players at a time for all ages and skill levels. Play for prizes or just for fun.

Bring a bag of nonperishable food to donate or purchase a prepacked donation bag directly from Hannaford. Rain or shine!

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: sharefund.org/hunger-hero

Bootcamp in the Vineyard at LaBelle Winery

Join us for a bootcamp at LaBelle Winery in Amherst with our partner, Elevate Health Studio. This is a fun, energetic group fitness class suitable for all levels. Wear sneakers and bring a water bottle for hydration. Please arrive 5 to 10 minutes before class to find your spot and settle in.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: $15 (class only), $20 (class and tasting)

Info: labellewineryevents.com

June 13

Outdoor Cooking Class

Get ready for summer with some essential dishes and techniques you can use for your season of entertaining. This class is staged outdoors (weather permitting) at the Inn at Pleasant Lake in New London, surrounded by our spring gardens and the lovely property and views for added inspiration and creativity.

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $75

Info: innatpleasantlake.com

June 14

Best of NH Party

The 17th annual Best of New Hampshire Party is your chance to sample food and drink from all over the state in one place – Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Attendees can look forward to tasting food and drink from more than 65 booths while enjoying a summer evening outside at the ballpark listening to local music and enjoying roving entertainment. Plus, the night is capped off with a spectacular fireworks display.

Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $19 (children 12 and under), $65 (general admission), $55 (group rate for parties of six or more)

Info: bestofnh.com

June 16

New Hampshire Appreciation Day

With heartfelt appreciation for the “live free” support they receive year-round, the Remick Country Doctor Museum in Tamworth Village is kicking off their Summertime Daily Activities & Tours schedule by inviting New Hampshire residents to “visit free.”

Enjoy the entire museum and farm, along with its complete lineup of family-friendly summertime activities: experience animal meet-and-greets and try-it-yourself goat milking, imagine the past during historic barns and medical history tours, take part in farm chores, watch a cow being milked, and more.

Admission is free for New Hampshire residents, members, and children ages 4 and under, and $5 for the general public.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free for New Hampshire residents

Info: remickmuseum.org/events/free-day

Fairy Farm Festival

Join us at Different Drummer Farm in Candia for the Fairy Farm Festival. There will be fairy crafts for children to create, a fairy hunt, fairy treats and more. Students from Dimensions in Dance will present a performance at 2 p.m. Wear your favorite fairy costume. Accompanying parents admitted free.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: $10 for children 14 and under

Info: differentdrummerfarm.com

Granite State Roller Derby

Come one, come all for an exciting afternoon of roller derby with Concord’s own Granite State Roller Derby. Roller derby is an exciting family-friendly sport. All are welcome to come experience this exciting sporting event at Concord’s Everett Arena.

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $12

Info: granitestaterollerderby.com

June 20

Moore Center Garden Party

The Moore Center in Manchester will hold its signature Garden Party event at the Brady Sullivan Tower, 1750 Elm St., Manchester. The annual event is one of the organization’s major fundraisers and honors a person or persons who have made a positive impact on the greater Manchester community. This year’s honoree is Michael L’Ecuyer, president and CEO of Bellwether Community Credit Union.

Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $75

Info: moorecenter.org

June 21

Market Days

This free, three-day annual community event is a defining occurrence for Intown Concord and the downtown. Market Days draws hundreds of vendors, performers and exhibitors to Main Street and its periphery. Programming includes concerts in Eagle and Bicentennial Squares, family-friendly activities on the State House lawn, a beer and hospitality tent in the center of the festival and much more. Runs through June 23.

Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: intownconcord.org

Lite Up the Nite 5K Run/Walk for Mental Health

Lite Up the Nite is a run/walk at Livingston Park in Manchester organized to help provide an improved quality of life for those who are challenged with mental illness. Race proceeds benefit community mental health outreach, awareness and care for those who would otherwise go without.

To stand with us against stigma, we ask race participants to wear neon colors to demonstrate their support for bringing discussions about mental health out of the darkness and into the light.

Time: 11:45 a.m.

Cost: $25 early, $30 day of

Info: RunforMentalHealth.org

June 23

Gilsum Rock Swap and Mineral Show

The 54th annual Gilsum Rock Swap & Mineral Show at Gilsum Elementary School features more than 65 rock and gem dealers, swappers and collectors from around the world offering beryl, quartz crystals, fossils, meteorites, semi-precious stones, gemstone and wire-wrap jewelry, and rocks and minerals of all sorts. The event will run June 22 and 23.

Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: gilsum.org/rockswap

Arts Alive!

Enjoy live magic at Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith with award-winning performer Andrew Pinard and engaging presentations on New Hampshire wildlife by the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. Fun for the whole family! Weather permitting.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: millfalls.com/shop

New England Brewfest

One of the most popular annual beer festivals, the New England Brewfest, is celebrating its 14th season in the scenic White Mountains of New Hampshire at the Governor’s Lodge at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. Beer aficionados, industry professionals and people taking a weekend getaway in New England will savor brand new brews and enjoy the one-of-a-kind sights of New Hampshire’s Loon Mountain.

Time: 3 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $45 to $70

Info: nebrewfest.com

June 24

Paws On The Pavement 5K

Paws on the Pavement 5K is a dog-friendly 5K run/walk at Northeast Delta Dental in Concord that benefits the Animal Rescue League of N.H. The League’s mission is to help pets and the people that care for them by being more than just a shelter. Register your dog for just $5 and they will get their own timed-bib and be listed in the results.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Info: pawsonthepavement5k.com

Mast Yard 6K Trail Race

Now in its third year, the Hopkinton Mast Yard 6K Trail Race will donate all proceeds to the Concord Hospital Navigating Forward Fund. The Navigating Forward Fund is a Concord Hospital Trust charitable fund that supports special and unique out of pocket needs of Concord Hospital Medical Group (CHMG) patients.

The event will be held at Sand Bank Farm in Hopkinton.

Time: Noon to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 to $25

Info: g2racereg.webconnex.com/mastyard6k18

June 28

WHIM at the Fisher Cats

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats and WHIM are teaming up again for the Community Games in June and we hope you’ll join us. This is a fun way to enjoy time with peers and support our unique program. This is Wheelchair Health In Motion’s only fundraiser all year long and we need your support to help keep our programs free or very low cost. To be held at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $12

Info: wheelchairhealthinmotion.org

July 4

An American Celebration

An old-fashioned family 4th of July with children’s games, patriotic music and family activities at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth.

Time: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: strawberybanke.org

July 7

Franconia Old Home Day

The Chamber is excited to announce a grand parade celebrating “Summertime Fun in the White Mountains.” Floats by businesses large and small, organizations, youngsters, bikes, babies – all are welcome to join. Trophies will be awarded in several categories.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: franconianotch.org/oldhomeday

Fairyland Festival

The Children’s Center in Wolfeboro will transform Cate Park, by the shore of Wolfeboro Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee, into a magical Fairyland. Come, if you wish, dressed as a fairy, pirate, prince, princess or your favorite superhero to enjoy a day of face painting, scavenger hunting and watching a dance troupe perform.

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: thechildrenscenternh.org

Castle Car Show

Join us for our annual Castle Car Show with an incredible gathering of automobiles from the past at the classic country estate of Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. View stunning examples of antique cars dating from the turn of the 20th century in an equally stunning setting. Prizes will be awarded for the people’s choice in the featured category (this year’s featured category is the 1950s), and the people’s choice outside of the featured category.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $20 to register before June 26, $25 after, $5 for spectators

Info: castleintheclouds.org/events/castle-car-show

Party in the Park

Celebrate Laconia is hosting the Party in the Park to celebrate Laconia’s 125th Anniversary. Join us starting at 2 p.m. for a parade from LHS to Opechee Park, where there will be live music, entertainment, local food and crafts, hot air balloon rides and much more. The evening ends with a spectacular fireworks display.

Time: 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: celebratelaconia.org

A Brew with a View

The 4th Annual A Brew with a View will take place at Steele Hill Resorts in Sanbornton. Join us at the Large Venue Tent at Steele Hill for a local brewfest and your chance to sample a variety of local craft breweries and select meads, wines and liquor. There will be great music, door prizes and delicious food. Specialty tastings will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. with VIP tickets, and general admission runs from 5 to 7 p.m. with a free concert to close out the festivities.

Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $40 to $55

Info: abrewwithaview.com

July 11

Outdoor Cooking Class on Grilling

Is it art, science, or deeply guarded family secrets? In any case, you are sure to add to your grilling prowess by sharing an afternoon with Chef Leary at the Inn at Pleasant Lake in New London. This class is staged outdoors (weather permitting), because where else would you hold a grilling class?

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $75

Info: innatpleasantlake.com

July 14

Garden Tour

The Opechee Garden Club’s 2018 self-guided garden tour will be held rain or shine. Tickets include lunch. The luncheon, boutique, plant sale and raffle will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church on Potter Hill Road, Gilford. The tour will feature gardens located in Laconia and Gilford, ranging from well-established to more recently designed and planted.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $25

Info: opecheegardenclub.com

July 20

Seek the Peak Hike-a-Thon

Seek the Peak welcomes hikers of all ages and abilities to Mount Washington and its neighboring peaks and places of interest in the beautiful White Mountains. While many hikers will choose the challenge of summiting Mount Washington, others will opt for alternative mountain treks. Registrants are asked to raise a minimum of $200 as part of their participation.

Time: 4 p.m.

Cost: $200

Info: seekthepeak.org

July 21

Summer Fair

A community fair at Austin17House in Brentwood featuring unique crafts and products from over 35 local businesses. Free and low-cost children’s activities, games and crafts for all to enjoy. There will be face painting, Henna, sand art, raffles and so much more.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: holliamber.woods78@gmail.com

July 22

Hula Hustle 5K & 10K

The Executive Health & Sports Center in Manchester will host the Hula Hustle in memory of Bill Kelley. This is a Hawaiian-themed 5K and 10K with all participants invited to join us at the post-race Luau at the poolside Tiki bar. The race benefits New Horizons for New Hampshire.

Time: 9 a.m.

Cost: $30 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K

Info: NewHorizonsNH.org

July 26

On Course Fore Kids Golf Classic

Hit the links for a day of golfing during Canterbury Woods Country Club’s annual On Course Fore Kids Golf Classic and help raise money for The Scott McGilvray Children’s Fund. Your entry fee also provides you with continental breakfast, greens fees for 18 holes with cart, golf goodie bag and awards luncheon.

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $95 per golfer, $350 for a foursome

Info: smcfnh.org

Musical Dinner Cruise on Sunapee

Take a relaxing cruise around Lake Sunapee and enjoy wonderful music by Opera North artists. During the 2-hour cruise, you will enjoy magnificent New Hampshire scenery, with unique views of local mountains and historic lighthouses, and delicious food, with entertainment by Opera North singers. Departs from the town dock in Sunapee Harbor.

Time: 6 p.m.

Cost: $100

Info: marketing@operanorth.org

July 28

Mt. Washington Century+

The 109-mile route for Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s annual Mt. Washington Century+ travels through spruce-fir and northern hardwood forests, across farm fields, along streams with stunning views of the alpine peaks in the range. Abbreviated 44- and 88-mile routes provide wonderful rides for those wanting a little less than a century. The Century is completely supported with five aid stations along the 109-mile course (three on the 88-mile and two on the 44-mile), support vehicles with radio operators, and a bike repair support vehicle. Best-supported century in New England.

Time: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $100

Info: bikereg.com/mt-washington-century-ride

Hebron Fair

The Hebron Fair is held on the picturesque Hebron Common at the north end of Newfound Lake and will happen rain or shine. Admission to the fair is free, and festivities include more than 100 craftspeople, pony rides, children’s games, rummage, white elephant, delicious foods, baked goods, plants, books, lunch with homemade baked beans, a silent auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a live auction at 1 p.m.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: hebronchurchfair.org

Milford’s Family Fun Day

Join us for Milford’s Annual Family Fun Day at Keyes Field in Milford. This free event always coincides with our Annual MSBL 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament. Now in our 13th year, we welcome all from the Souhegan Valley. We will be having fun activities like live music, a slippery slide, face painting, bouncy house and more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: lwccnh.org

Manchester Brewfest

The 5th Annual Manchester Brewfest, a showcase of excellent craft beers, will be held at Arms Park in Manchester. The festival will feature over 100 unique, local and regional craft beers for you to try as well as delicious local foods and non-alcoholic beverages. New this year is live music by The Slakas and Dan Cloutier.

Time: Noon (VIP), 1 p.m. (general admission)

Cost: $40 (general admission), $50 (VIP)

Info: NewHorizonsNH.org

Aug. 4

Orford Flea Market

Check out the 42nd annual Orford Flea Market on the Common, Route 10, Orford, with up to 190 vendors. There will be a delightful mix of wares: antiques, handcrafted items and the usual serendipity. Runs Aug. 4 and 5.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: ovfdinc@gmail.com

Lake Wentworth Sailing Regatta

Join us at Albee Beach in Wolfeboro for racing in four classes: Optis, Sunfish, Catamarans and Mono Hulls. Open to sailors of all ages with intermediate and advanced racing courses available.

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: nhbm.org

Jet Cars Under the Stars

This event at New England Dragway in Epping will feature Shock Wave the Jet Truck, Jet Dragsters, Jet Funny Cars, Wheelstanders, Pro Comp, Top Sportsman, Top Bike, Dennis K. Burke Super Comp, Diesel Direct Super Street, Central Mass. Drag Racers and Street Fighter.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $40

Info: newenglanddragway.com

Covered Bridge Dance

Dance the night away under the stars and the Jackson Covered Bridge (Route 16A) starting at 6 p.m., featuring Jon Sarty and the White Mountain Boys. As with all talented musicians, they will have their own following as well as everyone who has been to the Covered Bridge Dance in the past, therefore we recommend you come early and pick your spot.

Time: 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: jacksonnh.com/event/316/Fireworks

Aug. 5

Sunrise Ascent on Mount Washington

The 9th Annual Sunrise Ascent on Mount Washington is one of the nonprofit organization’s major fundraisers. Before sunrise, teams led by an adaptive athlete will ascend the 8-mile Mount Washington Auto Road, to summit 6,288 feet on Mount Washington. ASPNC has put out the call for volunteers to join them in this inspirational adaptive journey. Meet at Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country in Franconia.

Time: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Donations accepted

Info: adaptivesportspartners.org

Aug. 9

N.H. Antiques Show

Back for its 61st celebration, this year’s Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show promises 67 exhibitors from all over the country showcasing some of the finest displays of furniture, fine and decorative arts, antique jewelry, folk art and more. Held at The Manchester Downtown Hotel, formerly the Radisson. Runs through Aug. 11.

Time: 10 a.m.

Cost: $15, $10 for Aug. 10 and 11

Info: nhada.org

Aug. 10

Rock On Fest

Rock On Foundation is pleased to announce it will be hosting Rock On Fest in Concord for its fourth consecutive year. The festival boasts live music, basketball, family fun, outdoor yoga, an outdoor movie night and more. This year’s event will take place on Main Street in front of the State House and in Eagle Square. The event runs through Aug. 11.

Time: Noon to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: rockonfoundation.org

Aug. 11

Alton Bay Boat Show

This informal, non-judged vintage boat show is held at the Alton Bay town docks as part of the Alton Old Home Day. No advance registration necessary. All “woodies” welcome on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can vote for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Info: nhbm.org

Woods, Water & Wildlife Festival

This family-friendly celebration of the natural world, held at Branch Hill Farm in Milton, features fun and educational outdoor activities. Take a hayride to the river where children use dip nets to find creatures living in its clear water, learn about rescued wild animals brought by Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, play with your child in our nature’s playground, borrow a pole and take your kids fishing and more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $5 adults, $10 families, free for ages 12 and under

Info: mmrg.info/festival

Lincoln Summer Craft Festival

The Village Shops and Town Green along Main Street in Lincoln will burst into color and flavor for the 26th Annual Lincoln Summer Craft Festival on Aug. 11 and 12. Over 100 juried artisans will display and sell their traditional American-made works, and guests can sample specialty foods.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: castleberryfairs.com

Aug. 12

Cruisin’ 4 Critters Motorcycle Ride

Get your motors running and ride out to the Manchester Animal Shelter. The 13th Annual Cruisin’ 4 Critters Ride is excited to have motorcycle and animal lovers alike. The ride starts at the Manchester Animal Shelter, goes through Southern New Hampshire and then ends at The Auburn Tavern with lunch and live music by Miketon and The NightBlinders.

Time: 10 a.m.

Cost: $30 per driver, $15 per passenger

Info: manchesteranimalshelter.org

Brews for Bell

There will be food and music, raffles, craft beer and more at the 3rd Annual Brews for Bell at the New Hampshire Telephone Museum in Warner.

Admission includes your very own “Brews for Bell” pint glass and five taste tickets. Additional taste tickets will be available for sale on site for $1 each. Bring a little extra cash for the raffle as well!

All proceeds will enable NHTM to continue its mission of preserving and sharing the history of one of the most important inventions of all time.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $25

Info: nhtelephonemuseum.org

Aug. 17

Fisher Cats Food Truck Festival

We’re bringing food trucks to the field at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Aug. 17 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Get your grub on, play tailgate games in the outfield, and bring a blanket to have your own picnic.

Time: 5 p.m.

Cost: $5

Info: sfournier@nhfishercats.com

Mahrajan Middle Eastern Festival

The annual Mahrajan Middle Eastern Festival at Our Lady of the Cedars Church in Manchester will feature music, dancing and Lebanese food including kabobs, shawarma, falafel, kibbee, hummous, tabouleh and pastries. Activities for children and adults, and hookah and backgammon rentals will be available. Runs through Aug. 19.

Time: 5 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: mahrajan-nh.com

Aug. 18

Larry Siebert White Mountain Art & Artisan Festival

The White Mountain Art & Artisan Festival at Jackson Village Park in Jackson is one of the Northeast’s premier events for artists and artisans. The 2018 juried exposition is expected to feature works by more than 40 artists presenting sculpture, glass and wood arts, ceramics, fiber arts, fine arts and jewelry for sale at all price points.

There will be live musical performances starting on Saturday and continuing on Sunday with local musicians, and both local and visiting food vendors. Runs through Aug. 19.

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: jacksonnh.com

Aug. 19

Ralph Miller Spartan Tourney

The Ralph Miller Spartan Tournament honors the memory of Officer Ralph Miller, who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 2, 1976, and benefits the Manchester Police Athletic League. The event will be held at the league at 409 Beech St., Manchester.

Time: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $10 to $15

Info: ralphmillerspartantourney.com

Aug. 24

N.H. State Police K-9 Demonstration

The K-9 Unit has been part of the State Police since 1963. The teams, comprised of a specially trained trooper and dog, are geographically assigned to all troops within the state. Are you curious about how these teams communicate with one another? Join us at the New Hampshire Telephone Museum in Warner as a N.H. state police officer shares how these relationships are formed, the various training techniques, and use and operation of K-9 units throughout the state. This presentation will include a live demonstration working with a dog.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Cost: By donation

Info: nhtelephonemuseum.org

Sept. 1

Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair at the Bay

The Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront along Alton Bay will come alive with color, flavor and music for the 29th Annual Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair at the Bay on Sept. 1, 2 and 3. Over 75 juried artisans from all over New England will display and sell their American-made arts and crafts.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: castleberryfairs.com

Sept. 8

Om-a-can-can-oe Pedal Run Paddle Triathlon

Join us at Lamprey River Elementary School in Raymond for the 3rd Annual Om-a-can-can-oe 5K Pedal-3K Run-2K Paddle Triathlon. This event is designed to be a family-fun event with a competitive edge. We’re not looking for you to break any world records or anything, but you’re perfectly welcome to try! We want families and individuals to share our town with us for a day, drinking in the wonderful opportunities.

Time: 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Cost: $20 for individual adults (18 and over), $10 for teens, $5 for youth.

Info: raymondnh.gov/recreation

Vintage & Vine Wine Festival

The Vintage & Vine Wine Festival is Strawbery Banke Museum’s main fundraiser, with dozens of wines and selections from the Seacoast’s top chefs and restaurants.

Time: 5 p.m. general admission, 4 p.m. VIP

Cost: $65 general admission, $120 VIP

Info: strawberybanke.org

