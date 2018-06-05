We added a new member to the Insider team

Tim's adorable new daughter, Penelope, has been a wonderful addition to the Goodwin family – and will likely be a regular in the Insider like her older sister, Sophie. MARY GOODWIN / For the Insider

After months of guessing when it would actually happen and a couple extra weeks of waiting, there’s finally a new addition to the Insider team!

On May 22 at 4:07 p.m., editor Tim Goodwin and his wife, Mary, welcomed their second daughter, Penelope Joan Goodwin, to the family – joining big sister Sophie.

It was a day the Goodwins had been looking forward to for 15 days past the nine-month mark, as their little Sweet P decided to wait more than two weeks past her due date (much like her big sister did, and as her mom said would be the case from the very beginning). And it pretty much wasn’t until she got an eviction notice from her mom’s doctors that Penelope decided to finally enter the world.

She was a healthy 8 pounds, 14.2 ounces, and has already surpassed the 9-pound mark as of her last check-up. She was 19 ½ inches at birth and currently stretches longer than 22 inches. In case you were wondering, those measurables rank her in the 99th percentile for height and 89th for weight.

So far (knock on wood), she has been quite the even-keeled baby, with minimal crying and decent stretches of sleeping in her bassinet. But it’s not like dad gets up a whole lot during the night anyway.

Making the leap to two kids has been an adjustment for mom and dad, but so far so good – although yesterday was dad’s first day back at work, so check back in a month to see how things are really going.

Like they did with Sophie back in September 2014, the happy parents had to share a picture of their new bundle of joy with Insider nation.

And in case you were wondering, dad’s pregnancy experiment will not carry over from the issue in April with a story about sympathy labor and delivery. Sorry, just couldn’t find a way to make it work – nor would I want to.

Keep your eyes peeled for more cute pictures of Penelope (and Sophie). You never know when they’ll make another Insider appearance.

Related Posts