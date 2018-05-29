Reeve Lindbergh, daughter of Charles, to speak at Gibson’s Bookstore

Gibson’s Bookstore will host Reeve Lindbergh, daughter of aviator-authors Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh, on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss her new book.

Lindbergh writes about the intersection of fame and privacy from her unique perspective — as the spokesperson for arguably the most famous family of the 20th century. In her new book, Two Lives, Lindbergh reflects on her own two lives, navigating her role as the public face of her family while, at the same time, leading a very quiet existence in rural Vermont.

After devoting years to keeping separate her “Lindbergh life” and her everyday life on her farm, she now finds herself able to make peace with her two lives. Lindbergh takes us into the National Air and Space Museum and her own kitchen drawers with equal ease, discovering that the history-making items on display are, for her, like the memorabilia that most families keep in the attic. Two Lives reconciles the seemingly separate worlds of fame and privacy, even finding a “certain sweetness” when they intersect.

The event is free and open to the public.

Gibson’s Bookstore

Related Posts