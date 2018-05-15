The Kiwanis Spring Fair is 4 days of pure fun

Ryker Comeau, 5, of Concord smiles at his parents while on the motorcycle ride at the Kiwanis Spring Fair on Thursday, May 18, 2017. GEOFF FORESTER Scenes from the 61st annual Kiwanis Spring Fair. JON BODELL Scenes from the 61st annual Kiwanis Spring Fair. JON BODELL

If you love spinning round and round on amusement rides and eating all kinds of food that you probably shouldn’t, then the Kiwanis Spring Fair is the place for you.

While you probably already knew that – since this is the Kiwanis Club of Concord’s 63rd year of putting it on – you may not have been aware that it will be taking over the Everett Arena parking lot for four days beginning this Thursday.

Entry to the fair is free, as is parking at Everett Arena. No need to park across the street and battle traffic inorder to start the fun. Just because you see people directing you into the parking lot like at Red Sox games, they don’t want your money. Save it for all the rides, games and food.

“There’s plenty of room for parking,” said Kiwanis member Ken Georgevits.

Once again, Miller Amusements will be supplying the rides and games that will bring back memories of fairs of yester year for parents, and create new ones for the youngins.

While entrance is free, it will cost you money for all the fun. Tickets are $1 each and some rides will require a few.

“Depending on the rides, it could be two tickets to up to six tickets,” Georgevits said. “The ones that make you the sickest cost you the most,”

Games also come at a cost, as will the food, so make sure you bring a little cash for your a chance to win that giant stuffed animal – and to pig out on all those fries and ice cream.

“Next to the fried dough, the sausage bomb is probably the worst thing you can eat, but it’s so good,” Georgevits said.

While all the rides require tickets that, again, cost you $1 each, there are certain times throughout the weekend where you can purchase an unlimited rides wristband for $25 – or $20 if you use the coupon that you can find at Merrimack County Savings Bank (the one on North Main) or in Tuesday’s Monitor (today). And if you’re really feeling adventurous, it was also put in last Friday’s Monitor, if you can still find one of those. The unlimited wristbands are available Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

The fair runs Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday, 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Granite State Roller Derby will host a trio of one-hour clinics at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon in Everett Arena for more advanced skaters who have at least passed the minimum skills assessment and are contact eligible. Cost is $20 for an individual, and $10 for a league member.

They will also host a triple header beginning at 3 p.m. with circus-themed teams built up of skaters from the All-Stars and Legislashers and other folks interested in scrimmaging.

Tickets are $10 online, and $12 at the door. Kids 10 and under are free. Visit gsrd2018.brownpapertickets.com for tickets.

