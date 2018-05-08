VIDEO: From the Crowd: ‘8 By Eight’ will have you laughing out loud

8 By Eight is a production including eight sketches currently playing at Hatbox Theatre through this weekend. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff 8 By Eight is a production including eight sketches currently playing at Hatbox Theatre through this weekend. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff 8 By Eight is a production including eight sketches currently playing at Hatbox Theatre through this weekend. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff 8 By Eight is a production including eight sketches currently playing at Hatbox Theatre through this weekend. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff 8 By Eight is a production including eight sketches currently playing at Hatbox Theatre through this weekend. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff 8 By Eight is a production including eight sketches currently playing at Hatbox Theatre through this weekend. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff 8 By Eight is a production including eight sketches currently playing at Hatbox Theatre through this weekend. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff





During my time at the Insider, I’ve seen quite a few on-stage performances. Whether it be in the form of rehearsals, opening night or the second weekend of an extended run, I thought I had seen it all. Until this past weekend.

Walking into Hatbox Theatre, I knew this night was going to be a different kind of show than anything I had been to before – because, well, the description of 8 By Eight by G. Matthew Gaskell ensured that.

The idea was intriguing. Eight actors would portray more than 30 characters in a production that included eight different sketches. It was billed as “fast-paced, gut-busting, cheek-aching, mascara-smudging comedy,” and that right there, sounded totally up my alley.

And was it ever worth the price of admission.

From the get go, you could tell this was a cast that would work well together. The curtain speech will be your first indication, as you’ll want to be securely in your seat as you meet each and every actor and actress (as well as the playwright) during what’s supposed to be a one-person introduction to the show.

First up is the “Wet River Gang.” It’s abundantly clear that this group of four wannabe bank robbers aren’t exactly cut out for the job in the old west. It’s hard to pull off a heist when no one can remember the plan.

These days, reality TV has introduced the world to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, New York City, Atlanta, Orange County – to name a few. Well, let us introduce you to the “Real Housewives of New England.” Annette and Theresa are sisters who host a local radio show. They give advice to callers in a way that you’d most imagine from a pair of mobsters’ wives. Hilarity ensues. And if you don’t get enough of the duo the first time (which you won’t), they make a second appearance later in the show.

Night Owl, Big Mac, Bulldog, Wolfman and the Peppercorn Kid are a group of truckers communicating on the old CB radio in “Kings of the Road,” and while you’ll have no idea what they’re actually talking about with all the trucker slang, it sure makes you want to hit the open road, after you stop laughing.

The Wet River Gang is back at it with a “plan” to take down the Wet River Express, but somehow radishes and lack of weapons once again foils what seemed to be a fool-proof plan.

Ever wonder what it’s like when a time machine project doesn’t quite go according to plan? Well you’ll find out in “Time After Time.”

For some reason, Daisy Mae is convinced that Odell is an extraterrestrial, while Clementine wonders if he turned into a zombie. Regardless, no matter what Daisy Mae does, Odell keeps coming back to life.

We can all relate to the plight of The Boss in “That’s Gangstah.” There are just the days when having a bite to eat is next to impossible with all the interruptions – except for when those interruptions have to do with guys getting whacked and put in trunks, and a long wait for some gabagool.

And if the actual sketches aren’t enough, the in between “set changes” are what really make this a must-see show.

The production includes the acting abilities of Karielle Anzaldi, Gary Locke, Pepper Nappo, Aaron Compagna, Kevin Baringer, Wayne Asbury, Kelsey Domeny and Gaskell. It’s quite impressive the range that they show.

8 By Eight has one more weekend of shows remaining at Hatbox. You can go Friday or Saturday at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $17. For more, visit hatboxnh.com.

