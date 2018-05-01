We found actual signs of spring last week

We found signs that spring is actually here last week. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff We found signs that spring is actually here last week. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff We found signs that spring is actually here last week. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Hideaway, a piece by Mike Howat, in the Spring and Summer Exhibition at Mill Brook Gallery, which opens Thursday. Courtesy of Mill Brook Gallery

If you remember a few weeks back, we put out our annual Spring Guide. It covered all kinds of great events happening not just in Concord, but all around the state. There were also a couple things about gardening, filling potholes and a new springy beer.

Then, it snowed – a couple times. It didn’t amount to much, but it sure did put a damper on things and made us wonder if spring was ever going to show up. And we wanted a chance at redemption.

So we took to the streets (and the internet) in search of signs that spring was officially here. While the rain made things a little more difficult, we were bound and determined to see what was out there.

Mill Brook Gallery

This was the second year that owner Pam Tarbell had shut down the gallery (outside of scheduled appointments) for the winter to work on her own art.

But on Thursday, Tarbell will begin yet another season with the official opening of the first of two indoor shows slated for the year. There won’t be any grand celebration or pomp and circumstance, just the typical “Open” flag at the end of the long driveway.

The show, appropriately titled “Spring and Summer Exhibition,” features painters Mike Howat, Debbie Kinson, Patrick McCay, Alice Spencer and Gretchen Hill Woodman. The work of sculptor Michael Alfano will also be on display.

There will be an opening for the exhibit on May 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

And in case you were curious, the outdoor sculpture exhibit will also be making an appearance for the 21st consecutive summer. The exact date it opens is still being worked out (the pieces are still coming in), but we’ll keep you posted when it all gets decided.

Nature Babes

Nothing says spring like going for a walk in the woods. Concord is home to a ton of great trails – more than 30 of them – that are open year-round. But unless you’re a hiker or you really like winter – or both – odds are you’re going to wait for the nice weather to hit the open trails.

Now if you’re like me and you’re about to have a baby, or just had one, Nature Babes is a great way to get outside with the kids and meet other parents. Beginning this Thursday, Hannah McBride will lead the group as you explore local trails with your little one in a front/back carrier.

Can’t make it this week? That’s okay, because Nature Babes is held every Thursday through June 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Just call 225-8690 to find out about that week’s hike.

Leaf collection

Now that all the snow has melted, it quickly revealed just how many leaves you missed while doing all that raking in the fall.

Don’t worry, though, because the city has got your back. You may have noticed an abundance of those brown yard bags sitting on the curb recently, and it’s for good reason.

Last week, the city began its annual spring leaf collection that will be ongoing for six weeks through June 2.

Residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can place an unlimited amount of leaves and grass clippings curbside by 7 a.m. on their trash collection day.

Just don’t rake them to the curb in big piles, because that’s only allowed in the fall. Make sure to put them in those biodegradable yard waste bags or labeled rigid containers that can be easily disposed of. And it’s all free.

Murray’s Greenhouse

When the local greenhouses open for the season, you know it’s officially spring. So now that Murray’s is open in Penacook, you can officially rejoice.

While it’s definitely a little early to start putting things in the ground, there’s no reason why you can’t take a quick walk through the greenhouse to get some ideas. They’re open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The Sights

Not only does the calendar say that it’s officially spring, but you can also see it just about everywhere you look.

The forsythia is all around, and that’s a good sign for all you peach lovers out there. (A general rule among farmers is no forsythia, no peaches.)

The daffodils are also quite prominent these days, so take a second to stop and smell them.

Upcoming

Now that we’ve established that spring is here, we figured it might be the best time to remind you of a few things that will be coming up in the near future. We mentioned a few of these in the Spring Guide, but we know not all of you saw that.

While most people think of yard sales taking place, well, in a yard, the Ultimate Yard Sale is slated as an indoor event at Everett Arena on May 12 (that’s next Saturday). It’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost is $5 to get in. But just think about all the stuff you can buy that other people don’t want.

Rock ‘N Race, the annual road race to benefit Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care patients and their families, will take over downtown on May 17. Along the route, you can grab a bite to eat or a cool beverage from one of the many vendors, while listening to some talented area musicians throughout the course.

The Kiwanis Spring Fair will be set up in the Everett Arena parking lot May 17-20. If you like carnival rides and food, that’s not that good for you, this is the place for you.

Spring means the official start of construction season, so why not learn about a possible project coming up? Concord Public Library Director Todd Fabian will speak about the future of the Penacook Branch Library at the Penacook Village Association’s annual meeting on May 8 at 6 p.m. at the Rolfe House, 11 Penacook St. With major repairs needed at the Penacook Branch Library, including the roof, heating system, and a non-ADA-compliant second floor, Fabian will discuss options for the branch and present input from this meeting at City of Concord Budget Meetings.

In a couple of pages, we’ll tell you all about a plant sale at the Pierce Manse on Saturday, but we wanted to get the annual Perennial Exchange at the Audi on your radar first. It takes place May 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, and it’s the place to split and swap perennials, plus find some affordable annuals for sale.

So now get out there and enjoy the spring – finally.

