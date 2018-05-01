Farmers Market to begin another season

Folks who are unsure of what to do with their Saturday mornings now that the Winter Farmers Market has closed for the season can breathe a little easier. That’s because the Concord Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday.

The annual opening of the downtown market is a sure sign that spring is finally here and has been for more than three decades.

On Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., Capitol Street will be lined with pop tents and tables filled with an assortment of goodies, and this is just the beginning.

With 43 full-time vendors signed up to take part in this year’s market, shoppers will have plenty to choose from, and the selection will only get better as the temperature continues to rise and more items that come from the ground are ready.

Since pretty much the entire group from last year decided to return, there weren’t really any spots for new vendors to be brought in full-time.

“I think they all want to come back because of the patrons,” said Wayne Hall, president of the board. “We truly have the best patrons of any market.”

So it was decided that one spot will be used on a rotating basis.

“It’s all as space permits, but there’s guaranteed to be one guest vendor each week,” Hall said. “It’s a new thing we’re trying.”

And one thing the Concord Market likes to pride itself on is the diversity of the products you’ll find.

“We’re trying not to have an over saturation of one product,” Hall said.

So you can expect to find fruits and veggies (of course), breads, meats, cheeses and pastries. There will also be things likes jellies and jams, dog treats, specialty mushrooms, honey, mustard, coffee, maple products and more. We even saw in the list of vendors that someone offers composting worms for sale. They really do have just about everything.

“We try to keep a good mix,” Hall said. “And the membership decided who they’d like to see come in.”

For the first week, the choices when it comes to fruits and vegetables might be a little smaller than what you think of for a farmers market. You’ll still find items like greens, parsnips, carrots, lettuce, kale – those sorts of things.

“All the meat vendors will be fully stocked,” Hall said.

But as the season goes along, the variety will be more than you can fit in your reusable shopping bag.

The market will be open each Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, through the last Saturday in October. So if you can’t make it this weekend, there will be ample opportunities to take a stroll down pop-up tent row.

“There’s just something about the fresh air and being outside,” Hall said.

And don’t worry, because all your favorite vendors will be in their usual spots.

“The patrons get used to seeing people in that certain space,” Hall said.

If you’re a planner, make sure you circle June 16 on the calendar as that will be the second annual Kids Day. There will be things like touch-a-tractor and face painting, with more details to come.

The Concord Farmers Market began in 1981 and is one of the oldest markets in the state. It moved to the current location – in the shadows of the State House – in 1988.

Also keep an eye out for the opening of the Penacook market, which is typically held on Monday afternoons.

For more information and a complete list of vendors, visit concordfarmersmarket.com. You can also go to facebook.com/ConcordFarmersMarketNh for updates.

