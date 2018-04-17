Lace up your shoes for the 14th NHTI 5K

For the 14th consecutive year, NHTI and Northeast Delta Dental are prepping for their annual 5K road race. The NHTI/Delta Dental 5K is part of the Concord Area Race Series (CARS), and has become a Concord area “hallmark” event. The race is open to the public, and about 500 runners typically participate.

This year’s race takes place on Friday at 6 p.m. on the school’s campus, which is adjacent to Delta Dental’s headquarters. There is also a free children’s fun run at 6:45 p.m.

Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers, and the top three in each of a dozen age brackets – as well as to the top NHTI dorm team and the fastest NHTI alumni. There is a $100 bonus prize for setting a New Hampshire state 5K record (male and female), which is quite possible on our fast, flat course.

Registration and pre-race events start at 3 p.m., with a post-race barbecue and general celebration continuing until 8 p.m. More information and pre-registration forms are available at nhti.edu/5k.

The NHTI/Delta Dental 5K is the primary fundraiser for NHTI’s Jen Kemp Memorial Scholarship. Kemp was a graduate of the school’s sports management program who passed away unexpectedly in 2004. The fund awards a minimum of three scholarships, twice a year (spring and fall semesters) to students who demonstrate strong academic skills and leadership potential, while also being active in campus life and community service at NHTI. Since the inception of this scholarship, nearly $10,000 per year has been awarded to deserving NHTI students helping to make a difference.

In further support of the Jen Kemp Fund there will be a Silent Auction held in conjunction with the race. The auction is currently ongoing at nhti.edu/5k, and closes after the awards ceremonies on the day of the race. Visit the website to check out the wide variety of items available, put in a bid, and check back regularly to see if anyone has outbid you. (You don’t even have to go to the race to win.)

Day of race registration is $25, and $10 for students.

