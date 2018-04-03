On Display: Look what Robert Dorr can do in 60 minutes

Artist Robert Dorr has an exhibit, The Daily Sketch, currently on display in the Kimball Jenkins Carriage House through April 30. Dorr, who has a studio at Kimball Jenkins, uses 60-minute daily sketches as a way to explore and capture an idea, an image or a technique. Here are some examples of his sketches. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
