Join CATCH Neighborhood Housing for a night filled with laughs

Join CATCH Neighborhood Housing for an evening of political musical satire on March 29 as the Capitol Steps return to Concord.

The Steps, a Washington D.C.-based comedy troupe that began as a group of Senate staffers, will present a show featuring songs from their newest album, Orange Is the New Barack. But don’t worry – the Capitol Steps are notoriously bipartisan and no shenanigans will go unparodied. Their songs are commentary on current events and the political climate, and currently include “Wake Me Up in Mar-a-Lago,” “Angry Progressive Nursery Rhymes,” and “Secretary of Edukashun.” The Steps are constantly writing new songs, so don’t be surprised if there are new additions by the March 29 show.

Now in its 24th year, Comedy Night is CATCH Neighborhood Housing’s annual signature fundraiser that encourages laughter in the name of affordable, workforce housing for the capital region. Held at the Capitol Center for the Arts, Comedy Night will begin with a pre-show reception at 6:30 p.m. in Governor’s Hall.

There, CATCH will present the 2018 Housing Hero Award, the Rising Star Award, the Business of the Year Award, the Volunteer of the Year Award and the Helen M. Greene Visionary Award. Admission to the reception is complimentary, but RSVPs are requested to eschaick@catchhousing.org.

New this year will be a raffle featuring Southwest Airlines tickets, an Around Concord package and a New England sports package.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit the CATCH website at catchhousing.org. The Capitol Steps’ performance will begin at 8 p.m. and all proceeds from the show will support CATCH’s affordable housing programs. Tickets are available from the Capitol Center at ccanh.com/event/capitol-steps-0, at the CCA box office, 44 S. Main St., or by calling 225-1111. Tickets for the show range from $15 to $40.

CATCH Neighborhood Housing is an award-winning nonprofit housing provider that has been providing affordable homes in Merrimack County for more than 25 years. CATCH offers a full spectrum of housing services, such as homebuyer education, housing counseling and foreclosure assistance through HOMEteam N.H. (hometeamnh.org), asset and property management through Alliance Asset Management (alliancenh.com), and 325 affordable rental apartments that over 600 low-income adults and children call home.

For more information on CATCH Neighborhood Housing, call 225-8835 or visit catchhousing.org.

