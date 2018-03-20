Concord High School drama club to perform ‘Nora’s Lost’ on March 28

The Concord High School drama club will make good on its promise to give the public a one-time-only viewing of Nora’s Lost on March 28.

The club was originally supposed to perform its New Hampshire Educational Theatre Guild submission on March 8, but Mother Nature had other ideas, as she dropped a nice coating of snow that day.

That performance was intended to be a tune-up for the guild’s regional festival that weekend, but it didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, as Concord (along with Bow) advanced to the state festival, which will be held on April 6-7 at Bow High School.

Nora’s Lost is the story of Nora Blodget. She’s debilitated by Alzheimer’s disease and one cold night has followed the vision of her late husband into the woods.

Along Nora’s journey that night, her life flashes before her – revealing her former life as a teacher, a caring wife and a loving mother.

This large-cast (more than 40 including the crew), one-act play explores the nature of memory and family love, fractured by the onset of dementia.

It includes original music written by student Zachary Stith, and a simple but creative set design of the woods at night. It’s also an ensemble-style show, which means most of the characters are on stage for the whole performance.

The March 28 show will be held in the CHS Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available at the box office starting at 6 p.m. Doors to the theater open at 6:30.

