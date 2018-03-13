Organic farming conference this Sunday at MVHS

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of N.H. will host its 16th annual Winter Conference on Sunday at Merrimack Valley High School.

The conference is jam-packed with over 40 workshops on a variety of topics related to organic agriculture, an exhibitor fair, organic meals, book signings and an evening keynote speaker event.

Dr. Daphne Miller, a practicing family physician, author and Associate Clinical Professor at the University of California-San Francisco, is this year’s speaker.

It will also include the NOFA-N.H. annual meeting and awards ceremony, ample opportunities for networking with local farmers, gardeners and presenters, and a robust Green Market Fair.

The day’s lineup includes workshops in the following tracks: advanced growers, agricultural business, beginning farmers, carbon/soils, gardening/homesteading, health/nutrition, livestock/animals, policy/advocacy, school gardens, and social justice.

Tickets are $76 for NOFA/MOFGA members, $95 for non-members before Thursday. Price increases to $90 for members and $110 for non-members after Thursday.

Registration fees include four workshop sessions, a lunchtime panel discussion, breakfast, lunch, snacks (catered by The Crust and Crumb Baking Company), the Green Market Fair, and the keynote event. Those unable to attend the full-day conference have the option of purchasing tickets for the keynote event only.

For details and to register, visit nofanh.org/winterconference. For mote information or questions, contact conference coordinator Monica Rico at winterconference@nofanh.org or 224-5022.

Joan O’Connor

