Learn about the Sweet Science of Sap at Concord Public Library

If you want to make your own maple syrup at home, one of the first things you'll need is a tap. You can get these at agricultural shops like Osborne's Agway on Sheep Davis Road. (JON BODELL / Insider staff) JON BODELL / Insider staff

In honor of Maple Sugaring Month, the Concord Public Library is teaming up with the New Hampshire Audubon Society to put on a special, free presentation about the ins and outs of maple syrup production.

Audubon naturalist Angie Krysiak will present the Sweet Science of Sap at the library Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the auditorium (downstairs).

Ever had real maple syrup and wondered how it was made? What tools and processes are used to get the sap from the tree? And how does it get made into maple syrup? The science of making maple syrup will be explained, and small syrup tasting will round out the program.

Krysiak will give a PowerPoint presentation and do a little show and tell of scientific experiments about viscosity and other technical aspects of the process, said Robbin Bailey, reference librarian. The program is intended for children ages 8 and up. Nobody will be turned away, but due to the science-heavy nature of the program, it’s probably not as engaging for toddlers and infants.

The Sweet Science of Sap program is free and does not require registration – just show up by 6 p.m. Wednesday and head down to the auditorium.

For more information, go to concordpubliclibrary.net.

