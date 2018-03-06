SouperFest is a soup connoisseur’s dream

Get all the soup your little heart desires at SouperFest this Saturday at Rundlett Middle School. There will be 35 soups on hand at this year's 9th annual fundraiser for the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness. Courtesy of Mulberry Creek SouperFest's FunFest will include all kinds of great games, as well as face painting. Courtesy of Mulberry Creek The kiddos can work up an appetite at FunFest before taste-testing all kinds of soups at SouperFest. Courtesy of Mulberry Creek You can purchase a new soup bowl at SouperFest, the annual fundraiser for the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness. Courtesy of Mulberry Creek

Every year, SouperFest gets bigger and bigger – and better and better.

The annual event is a soup lover’s dream, with more combinations than one person could possibly attempt to try in one sitting. And while filling up on soup on a Saturday night among family, friends, neighbors and complete strangers is alone worth the price of admission, let’s not forget what SouperFest is really all about.

This is the ninth year that it will be held as a fundraiser for the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the coalition, who use the funds for the yearly operating budget. And any amount raised is much-appreciated.

“It’s used for whatever we need it for,” said coalition member Ellen Fries.

SouperFest will take over Rundlett Middle School on Saturday with its typical two-pronged event.

The day will begin at 2 p.m. with FunFest for the kids, which will go until 5 p.m. Beginning at 4 p.m., attendees will have three hours to sample the 35 flavors of soup made by local community members.

“People can sample as many as they want,” said Greg Lessard, chair of the event and coalition board member.

FunFest will be run by the Torch Club at the Boys and Girls Club and will have plenty of reasons to bring the family a little earlier.

There will be a gaga ball pit, sumo suits, bounce houses, face painting, a live DJ, food and much more.

As we said before, the soup portion of SouperFest will feature 35 combinations – more than any of the previous eight events. There were 30 last year and it just wasn’t enough. So the powers that be requested more people to make soup.

“Some of the soups were depleted toward the end of the event last year,” Lessard said.

State Sen. Dan Feltes is making maple bacon and sweet potato. Kelly Kinhan, the son of SoupFest founder Jim Kinhan, is crafting potato leek.

Mrs. New Hampshire 2017, Diana Erickson is bringing her native Russia to the event with a Russian Borscht. Other flavors include vegetable chowder, chilled blueberry, carrot ginger lime, gazpacho, creamy tomato, pumpkin peanut and many more. As you can see, there’s a kind of soup for everyone, including both vegetarian and vegan options (which will be identified using balloons at the event).

“Every year it grows a little bit,” Lessard said. “That’s why the soup quantity has to go up.”

In year’s past, organizers have sold bowls made by professional artists and local students and that is once again the case.

Bowls made by local potters and talented students will be available for purchase, starting at $15.

New this year, is a collection of bowl related paintings and drawings for purchase, to go along with the art work that will decorate the hallway between FunFest and SouperFest done by Rundlett art students.

Mike Bilodeau of Strings and Things will play acoustic guitar when the soup is on.

“It really is a community event,” Lessard said.

“There are hundreds of people involved,” Fries said.

Each soup maker is required to produce 2½ gallons of soup that will then fill 5½ ounce portion cups for attendees. But it won’t just be soup for you to enjoy for dinner. There are about 30 bread makers producing the perfect compliment to soup, along with roughly the same number of dessert makers.

“It’s a lot of work to put on this event,” Lessard said.

“But people love doing it,” Fries added.

There will be remarks about the coalition and a remembrance of Mr. Jim (Kinhan). S&W Sports will hand out buttons with the coalition’s logo and ‘Ending Homelessness is Possible’ on it.

“It reminds everybody why they’re there,” Fries said.

The hope is that SouperFest, between sponsorships and ticket sales, will surpass last year’s total of $46,000.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. That price gets you into both FunFest and SouperFest.

“FunFest and a meal for $5 for a child,” Lessard said. “It’s very affordable for the family.”

You can purchase your tickets ahead of time by visiting concordhomeless.org/ buy-tickets and avoid any possible lines the day of, or wait until 4 p.m. and pay at the door. If you can’t make it, but still want to help, there’s a donation button on the website.

For more, visit concordhomeless.org/souperfest or email office@concordhomeless.org.

