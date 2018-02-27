Ocean State Job Lot Adventure Shopping: Scavenger hunt edition

Ocean State Job Lot has a ton of these camping lamps, which you can use to light your way as you go scavenger hunting in the middle of the night (that's when you find all the good stuff). JON BODELL / Insider staff

This scavenger hunt will probably take you a little while, which is why you should grab one of these water bottles to keep you hydrated throughout the search. JON BODELL / Insider staff

You never know what kind of weather February and March will bring, but you can pretty much guarantee that it will be wet and mucky on a regular basis. For that, you can get all this handy rain and muck gear at the Job Lot so you can stay on your hunt even through less-than-ideal conditions. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Notebooks and pens will come in handy on your scavenger hunt -- you might want to take notes on where or how you found certain items, as they may help you with further clues. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Every good sleuth needs a handy-dandy magnifying glass, and there are several varieties to choose from at the Job Lot, including the classic round style and the full-page magnifier. JON BODELL / Insider staff

If your vision isn't quite what it used to be, we suggest grabbing a pair of reading glasses -- of which there are hundreds at the Job Lot -- so you don't misread any clues or overlook certain items. JON BODELL / Insider staff

A lot of the items in this hunt are outside, so you might want to pick up a pair of sunglasses at the Job Lot to keep the glare down and let you find those items as quickly and efficiently as possible. JON BODELL / Insider staff

We don't know about you, but scavenger hunting makes us pretty hungry. Luckily the Job Lot has aisles of worthy snack food to eat during your journey, such as these varieties of trail mix (only $3.99 for a 24-ounce bag!). JON BODELL / Insider staff

If you're the type of scavenger hunter who likes to carry your list and check off items as you go, this clipboard is exactly what you need to make sure you don't miss a thing. JON BODELL / Insider staff