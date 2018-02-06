Want to get dunked into really cold water?

Bill Fitzgerald (left) canonballs into the pool during the Womanade Polar Plunge event. Fitzgerald won best dressed plunger on Sunday, March 15, 2015. (CAMERON JOHNSON / Monitor staff) CAMERON JOHNSON

It sure is fun to watch people get dunked in a dunk tank.

They look so helpless sitting up there as a steady line of people pay a nominal fee for a chance to watch them abruptly fall into the waiting water below.

Add in the fact that said dunk tank is outside during the month of March and the water is very cold, and you’ve got what adds up to Womenade of Concord’s 4th annual Polar Dunk.

And if that all sounds like something you’d want to take part in, Womenade is looking for people who want to be dunked for a good cause.

The Polar Dunk is one of Womenade’s biggest fundraisers of the year, bringing in the neighborhood of $6,000 to $8,000 each of the previous three years.

“It’s great to see who can raise the most money,” said Womenade member Shannon Arndt.

If you’re interested in bringing in some money for the organization, it’s pretty simple to get started.

You just have to email WomenadePolarPlunge@gmail.com to sign up.

Dunkers must be over 18 years of age, over 4 feet, 6 inches tall and will be required to sign a release on dunk day for this event – which makes sense, considering you’ll be falling into a freezing cold dunk tank at least once.

In the email, include your full name, write a three- to five-line biography to introduce yourself to donors on Womenade’s Facebook page and website, and attach a picture (of you) to the email so Womenade can promote your dunk.

Once you’re signed up, it’s time to start raising money. Share your choice to get really cold with anyone and everyone you know, along with everyone all of those people know.

You can have people give you cash or checks (made payable to Womenade of Concord) or send them to womenadeconcord.org to donate.

And if you’re not quite sure if you want to commit, think about it and sign up later because you can really do so until the week of. You’ll just be a bit behind in the fundraising.

“Any amount of money they can raise for the cause is appreciated,” Arndt said. “There’s no minimum.”

If you don’t want to get dunked into freezing cold water (and you’re not alone), you can feel free to support one of the brave souls by making a pledge.

The event will be March 11 at the Courtyard Marriott, beginning at 11 a.m.

Anyone is allowed to go and watch the festivities, and it’s free to attend. You can also make your donations the day of the event – as well as pay a small amount to try and dunk the ones who signed up.

“Because it’s so cold, it’s usually one and done for the dunkers,” Arndt said.

There will be prizes awarded for the best dressed dunker and the dunker who raised the most money.

Womenade of Concord was founded in 2010 with the mission of providing immediate, short-term financial support to neighbors in need who are facing a difficult time in their lives.

Womenade works when a community validator makes a request on a behalf of a person in need. A community validator is typically someone working with an individual or family who can verify their need and eligibility for assistance from Womenade, and who will make the request for assistance on their behalf.

For more information, visit womenadeconcord.org or facebook.com/womenadeofconcord.

