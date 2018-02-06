Laughta in New Hampsha standup comedy workshop to kick off Feb. 21

Alina Abraham (left) and Cassandra Miller work through a scenario during a Laughta in New Hampsha improv class. The duo will be on the Hatbox Theatre stage with six others this Friday. Courtesy

Love and laughter tend to go hand in hand – like a couple of young lovers on a date, in fact.

That’s why it’s appropriate for us to mention a stand-up comedy workshop in this space in our Valentine’s Day Issue.

Have you or someone you know ever wanted to try stand-up comedy? Or maybe some of you out there want to learn to be funnier to impress that special someone. Maybe you just enjoy comedy and want to try something funny and fun.

If you answered yes to any of the above, then you should sign up for Laughta in New Hampsha’s series of workshops in learning stand-up comedy writing and performing, which begin Feb. 21.

Greg Boggis, stand-up comedian and actor who has performed throughout New England and beyond for more than 20 years, will be teaching the art of stand-up comedy writing and performance. Boggis is a good guy to learn from – you may have seen him perform at Hatbox Theatre in his bimonthly series Greg Boggis Presents. This is a guy who has made a pretty good living off making people laugh, so he’s as good as anyone to learn from.

Classes will be held at ConcordTV, which is located in Concord High School, 170 Warren St. (entrance D).

Classes will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Feb. 21, Feb. 28; March 7, March 14, March 21, March 28, with a final live showcase performance (date and location TBA).

Laughta in New Hampsha is the brainchild of ConcordTV Executive Director Doris Ballard, who, through her company NoDo Productions, started the program in 2016 as a way to spread some laughs around the capital city. At the time, she said, the country was in a state of pretty heated rhetoric on a number of fronts for a multitude of reasons, and she just felt we could all use a little bit of comedy to take the edge off.

The result was this comedy workshop, which offers a fairly personal experience with a real professional comedian. It’s also just a lot of fun.

Past groups have performed at placed like Hatbox Theatre and NEC Concord, so this could be your chance to get some real-world, live stage performance experience.

The workshop cost is $150 and is limited to 10 students, so if you’re thinking about giving this a try, don’t wait around on it. With such a small capacity, it will very likely fill up quick.

For more information and/or to register for the workshop, email Ballard at dorisballard@comcast.net or call 496-4966.

