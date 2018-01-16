The Harlem Wizards are coming to Concord

The Harlem Wizards took on Team Heart during a benefit basketball game at Bishop Brady High School on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The event raised money for the American Stroke Association through Tedyâs Team, a group of Boston Marathon runners organized by stroke survivor and former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi. Bruschi attended the event at Team Heartâs honorary coach. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz The Harlem Wizards took on Team Heart during a benefit basketball game at Bishop Brady High School on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The event raised money for the American Stroke Association through Tedyâs Team, a group of Boston Marathon runners organized by stroke survivor and former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi. Bruschi attended the event at Team Heartâs honorary coach. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz The Harlem Wizards took on Team Heart during a benefit basketball game at Bishop Brady High School on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The event raised money for the American Stroke Association through Tedyâs Team, a group of Boston Marathon runners organized by stroke survivor and former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi. Bruschi attended the event at Team Heartâs honorary coach. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

Any time the Harlem Wizards come to town, they always put on a good show.

So that’s reason No. 1 why you should buy a ticket to Wednesday’s game at Bishop Brady High School. The other? It’s a fundraiser for Jeremy Woodward and his effort to bring in lots of money for Tedy’s Team, which he will be running with for a fourth straight Boston Marathon in April.

This will be the third year that Woodward and a group of locals will take the court against the high-flying Harlem Wizards. Woodward’s squad is represented by local teachers from schools like Bishop Brady, Rundlett Middle School, Mill Brook and Broken Ground, as well as friends and family. There will even be a couple of celebrities on the team, like Gov. Chris Sununu, who will both play and coach.

“We have a really fun dynamic group of people,” Woodward said.

There are rumors that Tedy Bruschi, New England Patriots legend and creator of Tedy’s Team, which raises money for the American Heart Association, will be there. But you’ll just have to go to find out.

The Wizards team that is coming this year is different from in years past, so you can probably expect some new alley-oops, nifty passes and crazy shots.

“They’re really fun, exciting and high-flying,” Woodward said.

The first, second and fourth quarters are where the Wizards can show off and put on their typical show, while the third quarter is where some competitive basketball could happen – although Woodward is not so sure.

“As far as I know, they’ve never lost a game and I’m pretty confident their streak won’t be broken with the crew we have,” he said.

The game begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6.

For general admission, advance tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults. Cost goes up $3 for each at the door.

For $20, you can get reserved up-close seats and a free Harlem Wizards poster (only sold online). And if you spend $30, you will receive courtside, reserved seating, an exclusive 10-minute meet and greet and a free souvenir (also sold online only).

General admission tickets and specialty tickets can be bought at harlemwizards.com, while advance general admission tickets can be purchased at Bishop Brady, Shaker Road School, both True Brew locations and Caring Gifts.

And while the Bishop Brady gym holds more than 700 people, there’s a chance it could sell out before game day.

“It’s been a packed house the last couple years, and we expect the same,” Woodward said. “So we strongly encourage people to get tickets ahead of time.”

