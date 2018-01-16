Live music, theater and movie listings for Concord

It’s a pretty big week around here on the entertainment front. The Concord City Auditorium kicks off its 2018 season with its Rhythm of the Night showcase, the theater community gets recognition with an awards ceremony, and a few collaborative concerts will take place at various venues across the city.

Music

Tuesday

Dan Weiner will play at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Joel Cage will be the night’s performer at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Dave Gerard will jazz up Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Hometown Eulogy with Green Heron will handle the tunes at Penuche’s about 9 p.m. Expect to pay a modest cover.

Friday

Area 23 will host a collection of some of their favorite musicians at a free event called Mixed Tape Music Night starting at 8 p.m. Performers will include The Sensual Sequoias, Sensitive Men, Andre G. Dumont, Andy Laliotis and Steve Naylor.

Moon Boot Lover will get spacey at Penuche’s around 9 p.m.

The bright young voices of the Purple Finches Youth Chorus will bring joy to a winter night at their Winter Concert at South Congregational Church (27 Pleasant St.) at 6:30 p.m. The Purple Finches are led by Maria Isaac. Calvin Herst accompanies the group on piano. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased by calling 228-1196 or going to ccmusicschool.org. All are welcome to attend.

Saturday

Friends of the Audi present The Rhythm of the Night at the Concord City Auditorium at 7 p.m. This will be a spectacular dance showcase highlighting 10 Audi-resident dance studios and more than 150 prima dancers in New Hampshire’s biggest dance show directed by Miranda Milano. It’s a family-friendly evening, all to benefit the Audi’s new curtain project. Tickets are $12 at the UPS store and at the door. For more info, call 344-4747.

Granite State of Mind will present Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m. (doors at 5). Featured performers will include Jazzy Man, The Garbage Boys, Walker Smith, THE Don Bartenstein, Opined Few, Chris Palmero and Jen Whit. They’ll play pretty much everything you’d want to hear from this classic, good-time, American band. The show will be free, but get there early to get a seat.

By popular demand, the Dusty Gray Band will play at The Red Blazer at 8 p.m.

Paul Speidel will perform at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Freevolt, with David Corson opening, will play at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Holmes will go under ground and play at Penuche’s about 9 p.m.

Mikey G will take the mic at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Sunday

Eric Chase will play at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

That Shuffle will provide the tunes at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Scott Sosky is on the bill at Hermanos for 6:30 p.m.

Theater

In a theater-related event, the New Hampshire Theater Awards will take place at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. There’s all kinds of info about that here.

Tru will be performed at Hatbox Theatre from Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tru is a one-man play adapted from the words and works of Truman Capote, and takes place in the writer’s New York City apartment at Christmas in 1975. Tickets are $12, $14 or $17 and can be bought at hatboxnh.com (this is true for all shows at Hatbox Theatre, unless otherwise noted).

Another installment of Tales Told will take place at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday (Jan. 16) at 7:30 p.m. Tales Told is a series of authentic voices sharing true tales of the human experience. Inspired by “The Moth” series, audience members put their name in a hat for an opportunity to share a 5-minute true tale centered around the evening’s theme. Themes include fireworks, heat, trick or treat and family dinner, to name just a few.

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard will be performed at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Pinard, Hatbox’s owner, will wow the crowd with his own brand of thought-provoking illusion.

Movies at Red River

Darkest Hour (PG-13/2017/125 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8

The Shape of Water (R/2017/123 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (NR/2017/90 min.)

Tuesday: 7:30

Wednesday: 7:30

Thursday: 7:30

Lady Bird (R/2017/ 93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

All times are p.m.

