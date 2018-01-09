Live music, theater and movie listings for Concord

Fresh off the new year, we have another busy week of entertainment around here. Interestingly enough, there are two tribute shows paying homage to some of the greatest bands ever assembled – The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. What a treat!

Music

Tuesday

Whit Symmes will play at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dan Walker will play at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina will perform at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Laser Show will present Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at Penuche’s at 9:30 p.m. They’ll be playing the classic, trippy, awesome Beatles album in its entirety, so you won’t want to miss it. Expect a cover of $3 to $5.

David Surette will join Susie Burke and special guest Isa Burke for a concert called “Keep On the Sunny Side: The Timeless Music of the Carter Family” from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. in Concord Community Music School’s Recital Hall at 23 Wall St. Their music blends elements of folk, old-time, blues and gospel music. Burke and Surette will present a choice selection of some of their Carter Family favorites as part of the Bach’s Lunch series. The show is free and open to the public.

Friday

ON2 Duo will take the stage at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

The Suncook Valley Chorale will present its winter program on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church (79 Clinton St.), with Scott Lounsbury directing and Calvin Herst as the accompanist. The West Coast Swing Dancers will be special guests. This concert is all about the music of change – songs about the courage to make a difference in our world, about what drives us to be better people. Tickets are available at the door or from Chorale members for $18, $15 for students/seniors.

Saturday

Second Wind will play at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Evidence Lies will be at Penuche’s around 9:30 p.m. Expect a cover.

Rev Todd Seely will perform at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Get the Led Out will rock out at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Dubbed as “The American Led Zeppelin,” Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on Led Zeppelin’s early years. They touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also includes a special acoustic set, with Zep favorites “Tangerine” and “The Battle of Evermore” performed in its original instrumentation with guest singer Diana DeSantis joining the band. Tickets are $25 to $45 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Sunday

State Street Combo will continue their long-standing tradition of playing at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo will return to Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Dan Weiner will play at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Tru will be performed at Hatbox Theatre from Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. One of the most prolific writers of the 20th century who happened to also be one its most complex personalities, Truman Capote was considered a transcendent star whose dalliances and extravagant lifestyle were only matched by his writing and flair for the dramatic. Tru is a one-man play adapted from the words and works of Truman Capote, and takes place in the writer’s New York City apartment. Hurting after being spurned by his closest friends, Capote soothes himself with pills, alcohol and candy while musing about his checkered life and career. Truman’s life through his words spans comedy and tragedy, laughter and tears. Tickets are $12, $14 or $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

The Darkest Hour (PG-13/2017/125 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:25

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8

The Shape of Water (R/2017/123 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Jane (PG/2017/90 min.)

Tuesday: 7:30

Wednesday: 7:30

Thursday: 7:30

Lady Bird (R/2017/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

All times are p.m.

