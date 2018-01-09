Concord Young Professionals Network: Concord has stolen Nina Ann Timney’s heart

Nina Ann Timney is the Concord Young Professionals Network's Young Professional of the Month for January. Courtesy

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Concord Young Professionals Network introduces you to our “Young Professional of the Month,” Nina Ann Timney. Each month the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks Concord Insider readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 27

Where do you live? Concord

Where do you currently work? I’m currently working as an audit associate at Nathan Wechsler & Company in Concord.

Where did you go to school? I studied accountancy at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., then earned a Master’s degree at Southern New Hampshire University.

What do you like to do for fun? This year, I’ve been really excited about ice skating. Until recently, I hadn’t skated in years, so I have a lot to relearn!

Favorite places to be? Concord has stolen my heart. I love walking downtown just to look at our beautiful state buildings and Main Street. Our restaurant scene is excellent, and there is a sense of community here that makes me feel welcomed and at home.

Last book you’ve read? Recently, I read Neil Gaiman’s Norse Mythology. Next on my list is Robert’s Rules of Order.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I found out about Concord Young Professionals Network through my employer. Becoming involved in CYPN has been a boon to my professional and social life. CYPN and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce have provided a place where I can connect with members of the Concord business community and explore ways to become civically and professionally engaged.

What organizations are you involved with? I’m very excited to serve as the newest member of the CYPN Steering Committee. CYPN is an incredibly valuable resource to the Concord business community, so I’m honored to work with the CYPN team to provide opportunities for networking and professional development to Concord’s young professionals.

I’m also proud to serve as the vice chair of AMPLIFY, a group that aims to create a community for young people in Concord to connect socially and to engage in all that Concord has to offer. The group is still in its infancy, so it’s exciting to see the hard work of our founders start to come to fruition.

Being a part of these two organizations has been the highlight of my year, and I can’t wait to explore opportunities for them to collaborate as we all work toward a bright future for our city of Concord.

Who is your greatest role model? I have always aspired after the achievements and character of my Nana, Alice S. Rossi. She was a professor of sociology, a founder of the National Organization for Women, an author, an early advocate for women’s rights, and president of the American Sociological Association, among other achievements. Personally, she was a remarkable cook and seamstress, a loving mother and grandmother, and she was always impeccably dressed.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? This is a challenging question because there are so many good restaurants in Concord. Currently, I’m excited about Whiskey and Wine, Hermanos and the Barley House, but I enjoy eating at all of the city’s excellent restaurants.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? Lately, I have developed quite an appreciation for White Park. The skating pond is very well maintained.

Favorite movie of all time? Ridley Scott’s Alien.

What is one of your life goals? I have always wanted to visit a national park on my own. I hope to accomplish this next year with a trip to Yellowstone!

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? The Stay Work Play Give/ CYPN nonprofit opportunities fair in May was a fantastic event. It was exciting and inspiring to meet so many passionate people who work in Concord’s vibrant nonprofit industry.

Where is the best place you’ve visited? I have an immense appreciation for all that the beautiful cities of Chicago and Burlington, Vt. have to offer, but no matter where I travel in the world, my heart lives in New Hampshire and I am always grateful to come home to the city of Concord.

Who would you really like to meet? I would love to meet Patrick Rothfuss, author of The Kingkiller Chronicle.

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself! I absolutely love speculative fiction novels and I frequently reread my favorites. Don’t ask how many times I’ve read Rothfuss’s The Name of the Wind.

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) is a professional and personal development initiative of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce that promotes the growth of Capital region professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s. CYPN offers complimentary monthly Lunch & Learns and will host a free networking event on Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lithermans Limited. The first installment of its 2018 Wellness Series sponsored by Northeast Delta Dental in partnership with Concord Hospital Center for Health Promotion is “Meal Prep Made Easy,” on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, visit concordnhchamber.com/ CYPN or email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for our email updates.

