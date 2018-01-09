Circle the calendar for these upcoming 2018 events

Hockey players at the Black Ice tournament at White Park Saturday. GEOFF FORESTER

If there’s one thing that Concord knows how to do, it’ playing host to some really great events.

It seems like every time you turn around, there’s another get together that’s being labeled as a must attend. And that’s a good thing. Who would want to be in a place that has seemingly nothing going on?

Right about now, you’re just trying to make it through winter, but with all that time hunkering down, you can start to plan out your 2018 when it comes to can’t miss happenings in the Granite State capital.

So, we figured this would be as good a time as any to provide as much information as we have about the events happening over the next 12 months. Then, you can either cut this out and hang it on your fridge or just mark some down on the family calendar as a little reminder. And if you don’t feel like doing either, we will with the utmost of certainty, revisit each of these right before they go down.

Black Ice

Unless something radically changes over the next two and a half weeks, it looks like there won’t be any need to move this year’s 8th annual Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship. Sure, it could get warmer (which we could all use right about now), but as long as the temperatures stay below freezing, the accumulated ice should be enough to get in the three-day tournament (Jan. 26-28).

If you’ve never been, it’s worth battling the cold. The White Park pond is laid out with a bunch of mini rinks, so the action is non-stop. You’ll see some pretty good skaters and puck handlers out there – along with some that may be a little past their prime.

Rock N Race

Nearly 5,000 runners/ walkers took to city streets last year as part of the 15th annual fundraiser for Concord Hospital’s Payson Center for Cancer Care that raised close to $400,000 for the cause. The total brought in over a decade and a half is well over $3 million, and if you decide to take part this year, you could help make that number even higher.

The road race, which features live bands along the course, is scheduled for May 17, so keep an eye out for when registration opens.

Market Days

Everyone’s favorite Concord street fair returns to Main Street June 21-23 and it’s safe to say that it will be the best one yet. There will be lots of food – stuff you’re probably staying away from right now thanks to your resolution – family fun and tons of great music.

If you’ve never experienced the joys of Market Days, you should make it a priority. It’s tons of fun for people of all ages and you get to walk down the middle of Main Street without having to dodge traffic. Win-win for everyone.

Making Strides

The 25th annual fundraiser brought in $524,528 last year, which helped raise the total amount to almost $8 million. Now that’s a lot of money.

Thousands of people every year walk in unison to fight the battle against breast cancer, bringing in much-needed funds for the American Cancer Society. And this year could be your chance to help make a difference. The event isn’t until Oct. 14, but you can start fundraising whenever you want. The earlier you start, the better your chances are at bringing in the most cash.

Open Doors

Held annually the first weekend in November, this League of N.H. Craftsmen event allows the general public to get a behind-the-scenes look at how many artists and artisans work. In-home studios, galleries and specialty stores are on full display as you can drive all over the state (including in Concord), making stops to see demonstrations, artistic creations and for tasty treats. Look out for issue right before the big weekend.

SNOB

If you’re a film buff, you’ll want to make sure you leave some free time this November for the Somewhat North of Boston (SNOB) Film Festival at Red River Theatres.

Short films, documentaries and full-length features – many that you’ve probably never heard of – are shown throughout the weekend. There’s also beer events, so it’s just a general good time.

Feztival of Trees

Nothing says getting in the holiday spirit quite like lavishly decorated fake Christmas trees that can be yours – if your raffle ticket is drawn. Held around the Thanksgiving holiday, the Feztival has become a marquee event in the city. And who knows, maybe you’ll be the one to take home that scratch ticket tree this year.

Others

The Kiwanis Spring Fair is always a nice way to usher in the warm weather, so make sure you make your way down to Everett Arena this May for all kinds of fair fun.

Intown Concord is always putting on a good time, so make sure you keep your schedule clear for the Friday before Halloween for Halloween Howl and the first Friday in December for Midnight Merriment.

We know that we just got through the holiday season, but make sure you remember that the annual Concord Christmas Parade is held the Saturday before Thanksgiving and the downtown tree lighting is the day after turkey day.

While we couldn’t confirm a date, Rock On Fest, put on by the Bonner brothers, is expected to be back on the State House lawn this August.

We heard through the grapevine that there’s some preliminary talks about a street art event downtown in the fall. There were no specifics to be had, but when there is some to share, we most definitely will.

Insider staff

Related Posts