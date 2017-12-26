Live music, theater and movie listings for Concord

It’s the week of New Year’s Eve, which means there should be plenty going on in the entertainment world in Concord. And while there is indeed plenty of entertainment ahead this week, the stuff that’s happening on New Year’s Eve is listed separately – you (should have) just read it all on the previous two pages.

Therefore, here’s the best of all the entertainment in Concord that does not have anything to do with New Year’s Eve or Day.

Music

Wednesday

John Franzosa will play at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Craig Fahey will take the stage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Music Out of the Box featuring Mark and Neil Shilansky will be performed at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. This duo specializes in jazz and Americana music. Tickets are $12, $14 and $17 and are available at hatboxnh.com.

Will Hatch & Company will head under ground to play a show at Penuche’s after 8. Bring some cash in case there’s a cover.

Friday

Gardner Berry will do some picking at Area 23 at about 8:30 p.m.

The Van Burens will put on a historic show at Penuche’s after 8.

Saturday

Joel Cage will entertain the crowd at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m., and hour later than the weekday shows there.

Pat and the Hats (and probably a throng of loyal fans) will be at Area 23 at 8:30 for a little New Year’s Eve Eve show, the bar is calling it.

Connelly will play at Penuche’s some time well after dark.

Electric Soup will be on the menu at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m. (It won’t really – this is a band.)

Theater

Greg Boggis Presents Stand-up Comedy returns to Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30. This performance will be a “Best of New Hampshire Showcase,” with headliner Drew Dunn, winner of the Boston Comedy Festival and from the Johnny Carson’s Great American Comedy Festival in Nebraska. Local favorites Karen Desmaris, David Afflick, Doris Ballard, Chris Gagne and Ian Clark will also be on hand to provide some local laughs.

Tickets range from $12 to $17 and are available at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Darkest Hour (PG-13/2017/125 min.)

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8

The Shape of Water (R/2017/123 min.)

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Lady Bird (R/2017/93 min.)

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:25

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:25

* All movie times are p.m.

Related Posts