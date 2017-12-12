This Instagram user shared a nice shot of the view from her office

We were poking around Instagram last week when we came upon this stunning shot showing the First Church of Christ, Scientist on School Street from a high vantage point. Upon further inspection (i.e., reading the caption), we realized that this photo was taken from user @wandering_gynger’s new office. With a view like that, it’s hard to complain about going to work every day. At the Insider pod, we have to stand up just to look out the window to the (truly beautiful) parking lot down below. Instagram user @wandering_gynger

Have you taken a cool shot somewhere around Concord? If so, put it on Instagram with the hashtag #concordnh so we can find it. If it really blows us away, you might just see it in these pages some day.

