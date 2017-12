On Display: Don’t miss the Kimball Jenkins student show

Sam, Leslie Ossoff. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Believe, Alice Chui. Kimball Jenkins Student Show TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Downtown Concord, Matt Walsh. Kimball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Memories of Tulum, Carolyn Sherman. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Randolph, VT by David Carpenter. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Reflections, Janice Metzger. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Rocks, Lori Hartling. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Three Circles, Sylvia Dustin. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Clematis at Kate's House, Susan Cooney Hagner. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Jungle, Bill England. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Tower, Terri St. Laurent. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Curiouser & Curiouser, Pam Payson. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Untitled, Sandra Bowles. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Mount Hood Wilderness, Leslie Ossoff. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Mount Hood Wilderness, Leslie Ossoff. KImball Jenkins Student Show. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

For the month of December, Kimball Jenkins is celebrating its students with a featured show, with work from about 80 students. As you can see, it’s worth a visit.

