Live music, theater and entertainment listings for Concord

Surprise, surprise – there’s another week packed with live entertainment on the horizon right here in Concord. Between a slew of bar bands, holiday shows and a bit of magic, this should be another good week to get out there and be entertained.

Most music shows are free unless otherwise noted, but check with the venue before you head out to make sure.

Music

Wednesday

Joel Cage will play at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina will be the night’s performer at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Lee Ross (The Hornitz) will rock Penuche’s some time around 9 p.m.

Buzz Ball 2017 will come to the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Hosted by Greg and the Morning Buzz, this holiday tradition will hit the stage for a night you won’t soon forget. The show features New England’s best entertainment with some very special guest musicians, comedians and actors. This year’s lineup will be announced soon. Tickets are $30 to $40 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Friday

Hometown Eulogy will get the weekend started with a show at Area 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Peter Prince and Moon Boot Lover will take care of the music at Penuche’s around 9 p.m.

Saturday

Eugene Durkee will play at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m., an hour later than the weekday shows there.

Mikey G will do his thing at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets will jam at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Amorphous Band will change form at Penuche’s around 9 p.m.

Christmas with Rocking Horse Studio 2017 will be performed at the Cap Center at 7 p.m. Following the success of the Emmy-nominated A New Hampshire Chronicle Christmas at Rocking Horse Studio and Spotlight Cafe shows in 2014 -16, The Rocking Horse Christmas show moves to the Capitol Center mainstage in 2017. The evening features traditional and contemporary Christmas music as performed by some of the Granite State’s finest singers and musicians, including Dusty Gray, Pat and the Hats, Sensitive Men and many more. Tickets are $24.50 plus fees at ccanh.com. A portion of the proceeds from this show will go to the National Alliance on Mental Health New Hampshire.

Sunday

Eric Chase will jazz things up at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Brad Myrick and Joey Pierog will put on an impressive holiday show at Cheers at 4 p.m.

Holiday Pops with the Capital Jazz Orchestra will be performed at the Cap Center at 4 p.m. Ring in the holiday season with a special yuletide program featuring the Capital Jazz Orchestra and guest vocalists CJ Poole and Laura Daigle, along with narrator Laura Knoy of NHPR who will be reciting her traditional version of The Night Before Christmas. In addition, The Nashua Catholic Regional Junior High School Choir will join the CJO for some classic renditions of seasonal favorites. The stockings will be brimming with musical chestnuts, an audience sing-along and additional special surprises that are sure to leave everybody in the holiday spirit. Tickets are $27.50 to $47.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Jazz Sanctuary, part of First Church/Third Sunday, will go down at First Congregational Church at 1 p.m. “Guess Who’s Moving In?! – Implications of Incarnation,” will be the seasonal theme of this performance. Vocalist and pastor Emilia Halstead will join the WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band of Jock Irvine (bass), Ed Raczka (drums) and Tim Wildman (keyboard and flugelhorn) for both musical and conversational examinations of the implications for living in true community that are created by the “God with Us” event of Christmas. Musical Guests bringing the Christmas carols of Alfred Burtt will be the Koke Klassics, an offshoot of the Kenyon College a capella singing group, The Kokosingers, that has been singing together every New Year’s since graduating college in the 1960s. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Monday

The Scott Mullett Trio will bring their business in the front, party in the back musical vibe to Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky will play at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard will be performed at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Pinard will get you thinking with his unique brand of illusion. Tickets are $12, $14 and $17 and can be purchased at hatboxnh.com.

The New Hampshire School of Ballet will present The Nutcracker at Concord City Auditorium on Friday at 7 p.m. A growing tree, falling snow, and 50 fine dancers directed by Jennifer Rienert in a full production of the holiday classic. Tickets are $18 and available at Gibson’s Bookstore and the dance studio – 183 Londonderry Turnpike, Hooksett. For more info, call 668-5330.

A Christmas Carol will be performed at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Produced by Hatbox Theatre, adapted by Jill Pinard and directed by Andrew Pinard, this will be a truly local production of a timeless classic. Tickets are $12, $14 and $17 and can be purchased at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Lady Bird (R/2017/93 mins.)

Wednesday: 2, 5:30

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:40

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R/2017/115 mins.)

Wednesday: 2:05, 7:40

Thursday: 2:05, 8:10

Jane (NR/2017/90 mins.)

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 7:40

High Noon (PG/1952/85 mins.)

Wednesday: 6

The Polar Express (G/2004/100 mins.)

Saturday: 10:05 a.m.

(All times are p.m. unless otherwise noted.)

