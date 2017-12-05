Take an easy hike on the West End Farm Trail

Top left: A view of the Merrimack River from the Sewalls Falls Park trails. Top right: The entrance of the Sewalls Falls trail looks so inviting. Above: The West End Farm Trail features a fork. One path leads to darkness, the other to light. I took the safe route and turned back.

As the days get a little shorter and the temperature continues to drop, odds are you’re spending less and less time outside. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

And the Concord Trails Committee is doing its part to keep you active – and outdoors.

The group’s monthly hikes series continues with an excursion on the West End Farm Trail on Saturday and whoever wants to join is invited.

Rob Knight will lead the hike on what is billed as “an easy hike on the most scenic part of the West End Farm Trail.”

And from what we heard, Knight had a big hand in getting the trail put together, so he’ll have a lot to tell you during the three-mile jaunt.

The hike begins at 10 a.m., so plan on meeting Knight just before then at the Dimond Hill Farm trail head kiosk, east of the farm’s barn.

During your walk, you can expect to see a little bit of everything – open fields, woods, beaver ponds, streams and foundations from old homesteads.

As we said before, the plan is to walk about three miles, which should take about an hour and half to two hours. So in that case, make sure you bring some water, because you’ll want to stay hydrated, and a snack.

We checked the weather and there was no snow in the forecast, but if things change and there is a ton of snow that falls between now and then, bring your snowshoes.

And just remember, it is still archery season, so make sure you wear bright colors to avoid any confusion for hunters.

If there is rain, the plan is for the hike to be held – unless it’s a torrential downpour.

If you’re not familiar with the area or the trails, visit concordnh.gov/trails and view maps 22 and 26.

And for more info, call Beth Fenstermacher at 225-8515.

