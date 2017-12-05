Need a Yankee swap gift for your next party?

This ornament at Cobblestone Design Company would be a funny one to end up with. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
A chalkboard countdown to the big day is perfect for those Yankee swap participants who just can't get enough of the holiday season. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
If your Yankee swap group is a crafty one, this Christmas earrings kit from Bead It is perfect. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Your running friends will be fighting over theses festive socks from Runner's Alley. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
If beer was the end result, we might be inclined to go for a run too. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Things Are Cooking have the perfect cutting boards for those who love football or the Granite State. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
There are a lot of TV fans out there who like to show off their knowledge. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are huge right now, which is why this yo-yo for YoYo Heaven would be a great thing to bring. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Rubik's Cubes are hard, which is why this beginner one might be a great idea for the hands-on crowd. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Who wouldn't want to go home with a New Hampshire pint glass? TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff