Need a Yankee swap gift for your next party?

This ornament at Cobblestone Design Company would be a funny one to end up with. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff A chalkboard countdown to the big day is perfect for those Yankee swap participants who just can't get enough of the holiday season. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff If your Yankee swap group is a crafty one, this Christmas earrings kit from Bead It is perfect. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Your running friends will be fighting over theses festive socks from Runner's Alley. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff If beer was the end result, we might be inclined to go for a run too. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Things Are Cooking have the perfect cutting boards for those who love football or the Granite State. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff There are a lot of TV fans out there who like to show off their knowledge. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are huge right now, which is why this yo-yo for YoYo Heaven would be a great thing to bring. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Rubik's Cubes are hard, which is why this beginner one might be a great idea for the hands-on crowd. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Who wouldn't want to go home with a New Hampshire pint glass? TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

One of the best parts of a holiday get-together, whether it be with family and friends or with the crew from work, is the Yankee swap. It’s all about the element of surprise, because you get to bring something unique that will appeal to the entire group, but you don’t want to bring the gift that someone gets “stuck with.” And we know you don’t have a ton of free time, so we meandered around Main Street to see what we could find for you, with everything costing less than $20.

