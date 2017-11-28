Get a passport for a chance to Win the Window

Make sure you grab a passport for a chance to win one of four drawings for this year's Win the Window. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Downtown Concord sure is in the holiday spirit. With the city’s Christmas tree up and decorated, the wreaths lining Main Street and various businesses sprucing up their own storefronts, it has turned into quite the festive walk.

And if you happen to be in the area of 47 N. Main St. (that’s N.H. Federal Credit Union) you’ll notice a big tree with the words Win the Window over it.

Now, you can’t actually take the window home, but with a little work and some luck, you can take home quite the haul in donated prizes from downtown businesses.

If you’re not familiar with the Intown Concord initiative, it’s really pretty simple. All you have to do to start is pick up an official passport at either N.H. Federal Credit Union when you’re checking out the tree or one of the almost 50 participating businesses.

From there, it’s all about collecting stamps. During your shopping travels this holiday season, when you’re looking for that perfect gift for that perfect someone, ask for a stamp from any of the participating locations.

You need to collect 20 stamps from North Main Street businesses and another 10 from South Main. Once you’ve secured that magic number of 30 stamps, turn in your passport to N.H. Federal Credit Union, TD Bank (143 N. Main St.) or Double Midnight Comics (67 S. Main St.)

Each participating business donated a gift card or item worth $25, so it’s definitely in your best interest to fill out a passport.

There will be four drawings with the first one taking place this Thursday. Other prize package winners will be selected on Dec. 7, 21 and Jan. 4.

You don’t have to buy anything to enter, but you must be at least 18 years old to win.

And since this is the Midnight Merriment Issue, we want to mention that this year’s late night shopping extravaganza would be a great time to get the ball rolling.

So pick up a passport when you’re out and about and start procuring some stamps. It’s free, can be a lot of fun and if you win, that’s a nice little Christmas present you weren’t expecting at all. Happy stamping!

