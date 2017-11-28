CASL is seeking local high school sophomores

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce announces that applications for the spring 2018 Capital Area Student Leadership program are now available. CASL is open to high school sophomores who reside in and attend school in the Greater Concord area.

A longstanding component of the Chamber’s Business & Education Partnership, CASL encourages students to become active, effective participants and future leaders in their schools and communities through exposure to historical, cultural, environmental and civic aspects of the Greater Concord area.

CASL has graduated more than 650 sophomore representatives from a dozen area high schools over the past 24 years. Beginning with an orientation on March 5, CASL consists of three session days in March, each focusing on an important topic in the community.

Utilizing Concord and surrounding towns as its “classroom,” the program provides first-hand knowledge and opportunities for dialogue with established leaders. Through field trips, hands-on experiences and teacher-facilitated discussions, the students gain special insight into the functioning of a working community.

The CASL steering committee seeks sophomores with leadership potential and those who are likely to assume greater community responsibility in the future. A selection committee will review applications and visit the schools to conduct interviews of prospective participants.

The application deadline for the 2018 program is Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

For an application, visit concordnhchamber.com/ CASL or call the Chamber at 224-2508.

For eligibility and participation requirements, please review the application at concordnhchamber.com/ CASL.

Kristina Carlson

