Support your community this weekend with Plaid Friday, Shop Small Saturday and Stuff a Truck

Can you believe the Christmas shopping season is already breathing down our necks? What happened to fall?

Anyway, as most of us know, the day after Thanksgiving has become an all-day shopathon known as Black Friday. This is when people pitch tents and sleep in parking lots for a chance to buy an Xbox or a TV or an iPhone – you know, the true essentials in life.

But rather than run the real risk of being trampled, mugged or repeatedly elbowed into cardboard displays as you try to navigate the aisles of Walmart or Best Buy, take it easy this year and take part in Plaid Friday and Shop Small Saturday.

Plaid Friday is the small-business answer to Black Friday. It’s a day to support the smaller, local businesses instead of the multibillion-dollar enterprises with locations all over the planet.

Plaid Friday will be a great event to have in Concord, given how many independent, family-run businesses we have around here.

“So much is geared toward big-box stores,” said Kate Fleming, events and outreach coordinator with Intown Concord, which puts on the event. “This focuses on local businesses.”

To show your support for local businesses – beyond the most obvious way of shopping at them – put on some plaid while you’re out browsing at any of the dozens of small businesses in Concord. Some retailers may even offer special deals to plaid-clad shoppers, so don’t be the guy or gal who’s too cool to play along.

At Gibson’s Bookstore, wearing or even saying the word plaid will get you a 10 percent discount. Concord Camera will put all plaid items on sale. Bead It is offering 15 percent off almost everything Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Caring Gifts will offer 20 percent off, and Lilise Designer Resale will host a pop-up shop for Cap City Soap, with a storewide 20 percent off sale and “flash sales” all weekend.

If you don’t get every last thing you need on Plaid Friday, fear not, because Shop Small Saturday is the very next day.

Can you guess what Shop Small Saturday is all about?

Shop Small Saturday is Concord’s take on Small Business Saturday, a trademarked phrase invented by credit card giant American Express. Every year since 2010, shoppers have taken part in this “holiday” by patronizing their favorite small businesses in their community. It’s essentially the same thing as Plaid Friday, only you don’t have to wear plaid (not that you do have to wear it on that Friday).

Also, even though this Saturday shopping event was started by American Express, you do not have to use one of their cards while shopping. In fact, many small businesses may not even accept that card, so make sure you check with your retailers before you go flashing that around.

And don’t forget – the holidays aren’t just for buying gifts for yourself and your loved ones, but helping out others, too. That’s why you should also check out the Stuff a Truck event at City Plaza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

This event gives people the chance to literally stuff a truck with things like new sheets, comforters, pillow cases, towels, dishes, pots, pans, utensils and more. Once the truck is filled, the items will be donated to Families in Transition and its OutFITters Thrift Store.

So think about grabbing something for the truck while you’re out. It could make somebody’s holiday.

