McGowan Fine Art makes move up the street

The ladies down at McGowan Fine Art had a little fun with its big move last week as the gallery moves to its new location, 2 Phenix Ave. Courtesy

McGowan Fine Art has finally said goodbye to the only home its ever known (10 Hills Ave., for the last 37 years), and made the big move three streets over to 2 Phenix Ave. The gallery will reopen in its new space on Friday at 10 a.m. There is an open house scheduled for Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., during Midnight Merriment.

